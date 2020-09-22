PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall today announced the launch of Curved Image Targets, becoming the only development platform with tools to create web-based augmented reality (WebAR) experiences that are activated by and can interact with cylindrical- and conical-shaped objects. Siduri Wines becomes the first brand to showcase the commercialization of this technology, with its wine bottle-activated experience created by agency Rock Paper Reality .



Curved Image Targets expands upon 8th Wall’s existing image target functionality which was previously only designed for flat shapes. With this update to 8th Wall’s powerful AR engine, developers can now create interactive WebAR experiences using images wrapped around cylinder- and cone-shaped objects such as bottles, cans, cups and more. 8th Wall launched this new feature to meet the demand from consumer packaged goods brands looking to use augmented reality to engage their customers with their product packaging without the friction of downloading an app. Like all of 8th Wall’s AR capabilities, experiences created with Curved Image Targets require no app to download; users simply click a link or scan a QR code to immediately start the experience.

“8th Wall is on a mission to make augmented reality for everyone and to do that we need to be able to augment everything,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO & Founder of 8th Wall. “The launch of Curved Image Targets builds upon 8th Wall’s existing WebAR technology which includes World Tracking, Flat Image Targets and Face Effects as we continue to prove that powerful augmented reality experiences can live on the web.”

AR design firm, Rock Paper Reality, worked with Siduri Wines to use this new set of tools to create a WebAR experience that interacts with the wine bottle. After scanning the wine label with a smartphone, users watch as a track wraps around the bottle and a grape pops out of the lid and takes a ride before disappearing behind a trap door. Earlier this year, Siduri Wines launched a series of WebAR experiences that featured a volumetric capture of Siduri Founder Adam Lee which used a virtual bottle. This new project was developed to showcase the types of experiences Siduri plans to launch in 2021, which make the real product central to the experience.

8th Wall has made developing with cylindrical and conical image targets simple with a target creation flow that doesn’t require object measurements, tools to immediately test targets without the need to print labels and ready-to-go components that use video and 3D to bring curved image targets to life. Developers can configure multiple target regions on the same product and can choose to combine flat and curved image targets to track the sides and the flat top and bottom of a cylindrical or conical target. They can also integrate external libraries and APIs such as analytics, real-time data feeds and other machine learning libraries within their experiences to create complex and meaningful WebAR projects.

“8th Wall’s new Curved Image Target functionality allowed us to finally create a web-based, AR project that uses cylindrical image targets. 8th Wall’s new technology helped RPR develop a frictionless, augmented reality experience for Siduri Wines, which lets their customers engage with their wine bottles like never before,” says Patrick Johnson, CEO of Rock Paper Reality. “We are continually impressed with the quality and performance of 8th Wall’s AR engine, so much so we have made WebAR a core focus of our business. The addition of Curved Image Targets to 8th Wall’s platform opens up so many new use cases that we are excited to deliver to brands, particularly in the beverage industry.”

8th Wall’s Curved Image Targets are now available to customers at www.8thwall.com . New users can sign up for a 14-day free trial of the 8th Wall platform. Existing users can simply log in to get started using the Curved Image Target project template or cloning one of many sample projects from the 8th Wall Project Library.

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning augmented reality platform that harnesses the full power and freedom of the web. Developers use 8th Wall to create rich, interactive WebAR content that works on all devices— no app needed. 8th Wall has powered AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. Customers of the platform include Sony Pictures, Nike, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, EVA Air, Red Bull, adidas, COACH and more. 8th Wall is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit: www.8thwall.com . Follow 8th Wall on Twitter @the8thWall .

About Siduri

For over 25 years, Siduri has specialized in producing cool-climate Pinot Noir from six major AVAs along the West Coast, spanning from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, down to California’s Santa Barbara County. Their goal is to produce Pinot Noir that best captures the distinct flavor and character of a given vineyard site. To that end, they specialize in Pinot Noir and source only from vineyards that provide exceptional fruit. Siduri’s philosophy is that wine should be a pleasure to drink and that serious wine and serious fun aren’t mutually exclusive. To learn more about Siduri, please visit www.siduri.com and follow Siduri on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter at @SiduriWines.

About Rock Paper Reality

Rock Paper Reality (RPR) is a veteran Augmented Reality agency that helps companies from startup to Fortune 500s develop best-in-class AR content and strategies proven to drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue growth. RPR’s proprietary AR solutions drive value across the customer journey: from advertising to in-store engagements to post-sales loyalty. RPR’s leadership has worked in the AR trenches for over a decade, won some of AR’s most prestigious awards, and received over a dozen technology patents. Founded in 2017 and based in Silicon Valley and Copenhagen, RPR’s clients include Microsoft, Lenovo, NBC Universal, American Heart Association, Epic Games, and many more. For more information or a free demo of RPR’s proprietary AR solutions, email us today: hello@rockpaperreality.com OR visit us at: https://rockpaperreality.com/ .

