HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announces it has won a “Best Places to Work in PA” award from the Central Penn Business Journal, Lehigh Valley Business, Best Companies Group, and lead program sponsor Team Pennsylvania. D&H won in the large employer category of this award competition, which honors both private and public companies across the state. The Best Places to Work in PA winners were selected by these prominent state and national organizations based on an extensive list of criteria regarding company culture, benefits, and workplace environment, including a set of employee surveys that were offered to D&H’s co-owner employees to describe their experiences. Additional program partners and sponsors include the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania SHRM State Council, PA financial firms Bybel Rutledge LLP, and Domani Wealth.

The program’s judges considered elements such as D&H’s new, two-building corporate campus on Tech Drive in Harrisburg, which includes expanded workspaces and huddle rooms, de-stress areas, outdoor WiFi and walking tracks, a roster of whimsically-themed conference rooms, and “Izzy’s Game Room” (named for former CEO Izzy Schwab), where employees can take breaks. D&H has been an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) company since 1998 where the employee co-owners own 36 percent of the organization, and is a family-owned business as well. The company prides itself on instilling a family atmosphere throughout the organization, which results in a close-knit team that is agile, effective, and vested in its overall success. For example, D&H quickly pivoted its workplace environment within days of the COVID-19 shut-downs, migrating its full corporate staff to remote configurations over a three-day period. D&H team members then gathered hundreds of images and messages for their colleagues in the company’s distribution center, creating poster-size collages to show support for the essential warehouse co-owner employees.

D&H has implemented many activities to keep the team energized throughout their recent period of remote work and COVID-19 challenges, including regular video updates from D&H Co-presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab, web-based contests and social events, collaborative team check-ins, and mental health resources and support. The company recently held a “drive-thru” version of its Annual Family Picnic, providing D&H co-owners and their loved ones with popcorn, cotton candy, pizza kits, and commemorative bricks from their previous headquarters on Seventh Street in Harrisburg. For its partners in the business, retail, and public sectors, D&H has held multiple “THREADcast” online engagements to deliver technology-related trainings to help them navigate the “new normal” and beyond. Early in the pandemic, these provided a rare forum for those partners to connect as a community despite physical shutdowns. This is in addition to other interactive and live-streamed web-based training opportunities.

Team-building activities such as food truck days, themed contests, company nights at the Senators’ baseball stadium, and movie nights have long contributed to D&H’s outstanding company culture, which has continued on a virtual basis. Benefits include 401K matching, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, health club membership reimbursement, an employee loan program, health savings plans, and excellent medical benefits. The distributor maintains a staff-run “D&H Cares” charity foundation that spearheads ongoing initiatives with Harrisburg-area and national charities, having raised tens of thousands of donation dollars, in addition to offering personal manpower and products. And D&H corporate volunteered to facilitate a year’s worth of wishes for Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley within the company’s home county in 2020.

“Whenever D&H is given an award, it’s the work of an amazing team of co-owners who I’m tremendously proud to be associated with. We’ve worked hard together to evolve and improve our organization, from trainings and benefits to career opportunities and the move to Tech Drive,” said Michael Schwab. “The team’s dedication, expertise, and willingness to give their all is everything we could ask for. We try to foster that commitment by keeping our co-owners’ well being in mind, emphasizing work life balance. In the end, our success is about relationships.”

“People typically spend an enormous amount of time and energy interacting with each other at their jobs. At D&H, we want to make sure that time is spent enjoyably as well as productively,” added Dan Schwab. “Our credo is to work hard, but have fun. We encourage input from every level, which not only increases creativity and enhances our results, it makes the entire team feel valued, which they are. Empathy has always been a critical part of our culture and is a value we strongly believe in. We’re excited about this award, and unbelievably proud of the entire organization’s achievements, both internally and in our community.”

The Best Places to Work in PA winners appear in the Central Penn Business Journal and will be listed in Lehigh Valley Business Journal in September. Winning companies for 2020 will be celebrated at a virtual awards event on December 3. D&H ranks #1 on the Central Penn Business Journal’s list of Top Private Companies, and currently holds the #106 position on the Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies. For more information on D&H, visit www.dandh.com or view www.dandh.com/techdrive to learn about the company’s new corporate headquarters. To see available positions with D&H, check periodically on www.dandh.com/careers.

