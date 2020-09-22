DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do I get my business found online? How do I get started marketing my business? What content should I be sharing to engage customers? On Vivial ’s new "Simply Connected" podcast, these are the types of questions asked and answered by leading digital marketing experts to help local business owners. The podcast is launching this week in celebration of National Small Business Week.

The podcast features lively conversations hosted by Laura Cole, VP of Marketing at Vivial and will include a host of guests including leading digital marketing experts, strategists, content experts and more. The podcast series will also include local business owners who will share their tips and advice for reaching and engaging with customers.

“At Vivial, we understand the challenges business owners face in today’s marketplace, and we are dedicated to helping them succeed,” said Laura Cole, VP of Marketing at Vivial. “The goal of the podcast is to provide practical – and easy – tips to help business owners stand out in the digital marketing space, when and where customers are looking for products and services.”

Episode one and two launch this week with a focus on the importance of having an online presence. Listeners will hear from Laura Cole and Todd Renard, Vivial’s VP of Digital Strategy on the different elements local businesses need to employ to make sure customers can find them online. Subsequent episodes dig into the importance of Google My Business, content, reviews and more.

Listeners can tune into "Simply Connected" via iTunes, Google Podcast, Amazon Music/Audible, Stitcher and Spotify. For more information about Vivial’s offerings for local businesses, visit https://vivial.net.

About Vivial

Vivial is a digital marketing company that offers omni-channel solutions proven to connect brands of all sizes with potential customers, while engaging with current customers. Serving hundreds of thousands of local, national and enterprise customers through direct and indirect channels, Vivial helps businesses build, implement and optimize marketing programs to reach consumers quickly and effectively. Vivial works behind the scenes so that their clients can get back to running and growing their businesses successfully.

Vivial’s success is highlighted by recognitions such as: “2020 BIG Innovation Award” Business Information Group, “Top 10 SEO Solution Providers,” Marketing Tech Insights; “10 Best Marketing Solution,” Industry Era; “30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies,” Silicon Review; and numerous “Best Places to Work” awards from the American City Business Journals. Vivial is also a 2020 Best Place to Work-CertifiedTM company.

