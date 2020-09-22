EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to drive positive social change while at the same time delivering strong, relationship-based services and support to the business sector, Old National has created a new executive leadership position: EVP, Strategic Business Partnerships. Assuming this new role is Roland Shelton, formerly Executive Business Development Officer in Old National’s Terre Haute and Indianapolis, Ind. markets. He will work out of Evansville and report to Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan.



With more than 30 years of management, sales and leadership experience, Shelton was instrumental in launching Old National’s recent partnerships with Butler University and the Mid-States Minority Development Council to promote and support underrepresented businesses. He also previously managed fund development campaign strategies totaling over $200 million and helped launch two General Motors car brands (the Chevrolet Corvette C6 and Cadillac XLR convertible).

“I can’t think of a better, more qualified executive leader to help Old National drive business development opportunities for minority-owned businesses and other underrepresented groups,” said Jim Ryan. “I’m confident that Roland’s passion, energy and expertise will enable us to make a significant positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Shelton is extremely community focused. He serves on the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors (and chairs the Development Committee), is Board Secretary for the Mid-States Minority Development Council and also serves on the Kentucky Wesleyan University Board of Trustees, the Terre Hate Board of Public Works, the State of Indiana Workforce Development Board and more.

In addition to his business development goals, Shelton will work in partnership with Old National’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team to develop and drive diversity recruiting strategies and enhance career development efforts for individuals of color. He will also seek to broaden community and economic development partnerships throughout the Old National footprint.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.1 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

