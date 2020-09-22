New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textured Soy Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960269/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-GMO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $550.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Textured Soy Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$550.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$810.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Organic Segment to Record 8% CAGR

In the global Organic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$350.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Bremil Group
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Crown Soya Protein Group
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • DPS/Dutch Protein & Services B.V.
  • Hung Yang Foods Co., Ltd.
  • Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt., Ltd.
  • Victoria Group A.D.
  • Wilmar International Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960269/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Textured Soy Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Textured Soy Proteins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Textured Soy Proteins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Non-GMO (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Non-GMO (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Non-GMO (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Conventional (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Conventional (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Conventional (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Organic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Organic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Organic (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Concentrates (Source) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Concentrates (Source) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Concentrates (Source) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Isolates (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Isolates (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Isolates (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Flour (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Flour (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Flour (Source) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Food (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Food (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Food (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Feed (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Feed (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Feed (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Textured Soy Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the United States by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 33: United States Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: United States Textured Soy Proteins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 36: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 39: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 40: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 42: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Textured Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Market for Textured Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 50: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Textured
Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Textured Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Textured Soy Proteins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Chinese Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Textured Soy Proteins Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Textured Soy Proteins in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Textured Soy Proteins Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Textured Soy Protein Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 68: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 71: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Textured Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 74: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: Textured Soy Proteins Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: French Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Textured Soy Proteins Market in France by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: French Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 81: French Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Textured Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 83: French Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 89: German Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 90: German Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Textured Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italian Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Textured Soy Proteins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: Italian Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Textured Soy Proteins Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: Italian Demand for Textured Soy Proteins in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Textured Soy Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Textured Soy Proteins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: United Kingdom Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Textured Soy Proteins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 108: United Kingdom Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Textured Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 110: United Kingdom Textured Soy Proteins Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 114: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 117: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 123: Russian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Russian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Russia by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 126: Russian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Russian Textured Soy Proteins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 129: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 131: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 134: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 135: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 137: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 140: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Textured Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Australian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Australian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Australian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 156: Australian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Textured Soy Proteins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 160: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 162: Textured Soy Proteins Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 165: Textured Soy Proteins Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 166: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Textured Soy Proteins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Textured Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: South Korean Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Textured Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 174: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Textured Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 177: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Textured Soy
Proteins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Textured Soy
Proteins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market
Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Textured Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Proteins Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 186: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 188: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 190: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market by
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Textured Soy Proteins in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Textured Soy Proteins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 200: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 203: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 206: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 208: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 209: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Brazil by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Textured Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

MEXICO
Table 217: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Mexican Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Mexican Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Mexican Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 222: Mexican Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Textured Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 225: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 227: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Textured Soy Proteins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to
2027

Table 230: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Latin
America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Textured Soy Proteins Market
Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Textured Soy Proteins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 233: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 234: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 236: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 237: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 238: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 240: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 241: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Historic
Market by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 243: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 245: Textured Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Textured Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Textured Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 248: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 249: Iranian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 250: Iranian Market for Textured Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 251: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019

Table 252: Iranian Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Textured
Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 254: Iranian Textured Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 255: Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 257: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 258: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 260: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 261: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 262: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 263: Textured Soy Proteins Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 264: Israeli Textured Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Textured Soy Proteins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 266: Textured Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960269/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001