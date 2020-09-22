KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Konexial announced the release of My20 20.10.1, which reflects the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s Hours-of-Service (HOS) Final Rule revisions on driving limits for commercial motor vehicle drivers.



The new version of Konexial’s My20 application —which uses next-generation telematics technology to automatically log a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity—is time zone agnostic, able to automatically recalculate hours to meet the new HOS rules, which go into effect at midnight on Sept. 29 in every local time zone.

Konexial CEO Ken Evans will discuss the FMCSA rule changes via a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 4 PM EST. Click here to register .

As with previous versions, My20 20.10.1 was developed with Edge Computing architecture to ensure the system never goes out of service, providing live data monitoring and maintaining constant connection and visibility with the driver. My20 analyzes all data, algorithm and logic within the cab on iOS and Android platforms.

“We’ve anticipated these changes since the FMCSA published the Final Rule and wanted to make sure that drivers were adequately prepared the minute that the changes go into effect,” said Ken Evans. “My20’s Edge Computing architecture is especially important with the new short-haul exemption: My20 monitors in-cab in real time within the 150 mile short-haul ‘bubble’ and sends drivers an alert when they approach the boundary, to make sure they don’t cross and lose the exception.”

The Final Rule changes cover four main areas that loosen restrictions for the short-haul exception, adverse driving conditions, 30-minute break, and the sleeper berth provision. The four main updates to HOS rules:

Expands the short-haul exception from 100 to 150 air-miles and extends permitted work shift from 12 to 14 hours.

Expands the driving window during adverse driving conditions by up to two more hours.

Requires a 30-minute break after eight hours of driving time (instead of on-duty time) and allows an on-duty/not driving period to qualify as the required break.

Modifies the sleeper berth exception to allow a driver to meet the 10-hour minimum off-duty requirement by spending at least seven hours — rather than at least eight hours — of that period in the berth and a minimum off-duty period of at least 2 hours spent inside or outside of the berth, provided the two periods total at least 10 hours, and that neither qualifying period counts against the 14-hour driving window.

Drivers and carriers can purchase My20 ELD direct from Konexial right here , or any preferred shopping platform.

For more information, please visit www.konexial.com .