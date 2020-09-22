Dallas, TX, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving guests a unique taste of Texas that’s perfect for the new season with its delicious new comfort food – Brisket Chili.

Beginning Oct. 19, Dickey’s fans can embrace fall and order the barbecue brand’s new authentic, Texas-style chili as a premium side item or as a savory topper on a variety of menu classics such as Mac Stacks, Bakers or Frito Pie for a wholesome meal.

Available to order for a limited time in-store, at dickeys.com or using the Dickey’s App, the family-owned barbecue joint’s new competition-quality offering includes a blend of Dickey’s spices, hickory-smoked chopped brisket, jalapeño beans and tomatoes.

“In Texas, chili is a tradition during the fall and winter,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “As brisket runs deep in our roots, combining the two was an easy decision. We look forward to giving our guests an opportunity to try our seasonal Brisket Chili and spicy spin on a beloved comfort food as we move into the cooler months of the year.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

