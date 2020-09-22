New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom IT Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960248/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CRM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26% CAGR and reach US$303.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Commerce segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.6% CAGR



The Telecom IT Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$253.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.



Enterprise Mobility Segment to Record 22.8% CAGR



In the global Enterprise Mobility segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$97.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 24.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Amdocs, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Ericsson AB

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960248/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom IT Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Telecom IT Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Telecom IT Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Telecom IT Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: CRM (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: CRM (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: CRM (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mobile Commerce (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobile Commerce (Solution) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mobile Commerce (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Enterprise Mobility (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Enterprise Mobility (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Enterprise Mobility (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Network Management (Solution) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Network Management (Solution) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Network Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Solutions (Solution) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cloud-based (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: On-premise (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: On-premise (Deployment) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: On-premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Small and Medium Business (Organization Size)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Small and Medium Business (Organization Size)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: Small and Medium Business (Organization Size) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Telecom IT Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Telecom IT Services Market in the United States by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Telecom IT Services Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Telecom IT Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Telecom IT Services Market in the United States by

Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review

by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Telecom IT Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Telecom IT Services Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Telecom IT Services Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review

by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Telecom IT Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Telecom IT Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Telecom IT Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Telecom IT

Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Telecom IT Services Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Telecom IT Services Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Telecom IT Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Telecom IT Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Telecom IT Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Telecom IT Services Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 62: Chinese Telecom IT Services Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Telecom IT Services Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Telecom IT Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Telecom IT Services Market by Organization

Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Telecom IT Services Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Telecom IT Services Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Telecom IT Services Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Telecom IT Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 71: Telecom IT Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Telecom IT Services Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Telecom IT Services Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: European Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 77: Telecom IT Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Telecom IT Services Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Telecom IT Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: French Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Telecom IT Services Market in France by Organization

Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Telecom IT Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Telecom IT Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: German Telecom IT Services Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Telecom IT Services Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: German Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Telecom IT Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown by

Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Telecom IT Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Telecom IT Services Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Italian Telecom IT Services Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Telecom IT Services Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Telecom IT Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Telecom IT Services Market by Organization

Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Telecom IT Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Telecom IT Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Telecom IT Services Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Telecom IT Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 110: Telecom IT Services Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Telecom IT Services Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Telecom IT Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Telecom IT Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Telecom IT Services Market Share

Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review

by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Telecom IT Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Telecom IT Services Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 119: Telecom IT Services Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review

by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Telecom IT Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Telecom IT Services Market in Russia by Solution:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Telecom IT Services Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 128: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Telecom IT Services Market in Russia by Organization

Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 134: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 140: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Telecom IT Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Telecom IT Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Telecom IT Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market Share

Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Telecom IT Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Australian Telecom IT Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 158: Telecom IT Services Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Telecom IT Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Telecom IT Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Telecom IT Services Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 167: Telecom IT Services Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Telecom IT Services Historic Market Review by

Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Telecom IT Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Telecom IT Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 174: Telecom IT Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Telecom IT Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 177: Telecom IT Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Telecom IT Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 180: Telecom IT Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telecom IT Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Telecom IT Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 185: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telecom IT Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telecom IT Services Market

Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Telecom IT Services Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 197: Latin American Telecom IT Services Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Telecom IT Services Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Telecom IT Services Market by

Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 203: Telecom IT Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 206: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 207: Telecom IT Services Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 209: Telecom IT Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Telecom IT Services Market in Brazil by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Telecom IT Services Market in Brazil by Organization

Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis

by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Telecom IT Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Mexican Telecom IT Services Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 224: Telecom IT Services Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Telecom IT Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Telecom IT Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Latin America

by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Telecom IT Services Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 233: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Telecom IT Services Market in Rest of Latin America

by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Telecom IT Services Market

Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 239: Telecom IT Services Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Historic Market

by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Telecom IT Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 245: Telecom IT Services Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Telecom IT Services Historic Market

by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Telecom IT Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Telecom IT Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Telecom IT Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Telecom IT

Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 254: Telecom IT Services Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Telecom IT Services Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Market for Telecom IT Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Telecom IT Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Telecom IT Services Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Telecom IT Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 260: Telecom IT Services Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Telecom IT Services Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001