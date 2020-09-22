CORONA, Cal., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health has appointed Tirso del Junco Jr., MD, to serve as Chief Medical Officer of its southern California health system, which includes seven acute care facilities located throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.



A visionary healthcare leader and physician executive, Dr. Tirso del Junco Jr. brings over thirty-one years of experience in private practice as a general and vascular surgeon. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer of the Verity Health System and President of the Verity Medical Group, where he worked to successfully implement quality, patient safety, and performance improvements.

Dr. Tirso del Junco Jr. has also held numerous other prestigious healthcare leadership roles, including Medical Director of the Institute for Advanced Robotic Surgery and Medical Director of Perioperative Services at Mission Community Hospital, Medical Director of the Wound Care Program at Valley Presbyterian Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital, Chief of Surgery at Temple Community Hospital and Santa Marta Hospital, and President of Healthcare Management Inc. and Mid Valley IPA. He is a graduate of Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara Medical School in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“Dr. Tirso del Junco Jr. is a world-class physician and visionary healthcare executive who will bring tremendous value, knowledge, and experience to KPC Health,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health. “We are excited to add another talented healthcare professional to our team as we continuously strive to provide the highest quality healthcare services to the communities we serve.”

“As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tirso del Junco Jr. will lead our health system’s efforts to maintain the highest standards in quality of patient care and hospital safety, and the integration of medical staff into our specialty services programs,” said Peter Baronoff, CEO of KPC Health.

“I am extremely grateful to join the KPC Health family because this is an organization that constantly works to improve, is never satisfied with the status quo, and always puts patients first,” said Dr. Tirso del Junco Jr., Chief Medical Officer of KPC Health. “I look forward to working alongside Dr. Chaudhuri and the rest of the KPC Health team as I enter the next chapter in my medical career.”

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

