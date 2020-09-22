CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today that it will host an institutional investor and analyst meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST). Presentations from Barry Ruffalo, Chief Executive Officer, and the Astec executive leadership team will be given. The event will also include a question and answer session. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of our clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.



Webcast of Presentations

The presentation will be available via webcast from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/37688

About Astec

Astec, ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: (423) 899-5898

Fax: (423) 899-4456

E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com