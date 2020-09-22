New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960214/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Waste Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $845.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Surgical Fluid Disposal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$845.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$744.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Tubing Sets Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Tubing Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$466.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$507.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$503.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Baxter International, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Skyline Medical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Fluid Disposal Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Containers (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Containers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Containers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Waste Bags (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Waste Bags (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Waste Bags (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tubing Sets (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Tubing Sets (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Tubing Sets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Urology (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Urology (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Urology (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Gastroenterology (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Gastroenterology (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Gastroenterology (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Laparoscopy (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Laparoscopy (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Laparoscopy (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Gynecology (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Gynecology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Gynecology (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surgical Fluid Disposal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 45: United States Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 48: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Japanese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surgical Fluid Disposal Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 83: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 146: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 149: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 155: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 163: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 178: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 186: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 192: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Fluid

Disposal Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Fluid Disposal Products in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand for Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 215: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 218: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 221: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 229: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 232: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 240: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Surgical Fluid Disposal Products Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Surgical Fluid Disposal

Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



