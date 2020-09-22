New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960212/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Sterile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$156.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Sterile segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Surgical Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.

Cincinnati Surgical Co. Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Kai Corporation

Kawamoto Corporation

PL Medical Co., LLC

Swann-Morton Limited

Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960212/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Blades Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surgical Blades Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Surgical Blades Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surgical Blades Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sterile (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sterile (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sterile (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Sterile (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Sterile (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Sterile (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Stainless Steel (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Stainless Steel (Material) Global Historic Demand in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Stainless Steel (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: High Grade Carbon Steel (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: High Grade Carbon Steel (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: High Grade Carbon Steel (Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Other Materials (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Materials (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surgical Blades Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Surgical Blades Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Surgical Blades Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 36: Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Surgical Blades Market in the United States in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Surgical Blades Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 42: Surgical Blades Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Surgical Blades Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Surgical Blades Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Surgical Blades Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Surgical Blades Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Surgical Blades: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Surgical Blades Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Blades in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Surgical Blades Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 54: Surgical Blades Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: Surgical Blades Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ by

Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Surgical Blades Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Surgical Blades Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Surgical Blades Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Surgical Blades in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Surgical Blades Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Blades Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surgical Blades Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Surgical Blades Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Surgical Blades Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Surgical Blades Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Surgical Blades Market in Europe in US$ by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Surgical Blades Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Surgical Blades Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Surgical Blades Demand Potential in Europe in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: European Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Surgical Blades Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Surgical Blades Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Surgical Blades Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Surgical Blades Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Surgical Blades Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Surgical Blades Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Surgical Blades Market: Historic Review in US$

by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: French Surgical Blades Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Surgical Blades Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Surgical Blades Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: German Surgical Blades Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: German Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Surgical Blades Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: German Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Surgical Blades Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Surgical Blades Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Surgical Blades in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Surgical Blades Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Blades Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Blades: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Surgical Blades Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Blades in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Surgical Blades Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Surgical Blades Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Surgical Blades Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Surgical Blades Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Surgical Blades Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 117: Surgical Blades Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Surgical Blades Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Surgical Blades Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Surgical Blades Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Surgical Blades Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Surgical Blades Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Surgical Blades Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 129: Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Surgical Blades Market in Russia in US$ by Material:

2020-2027



Table 131: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Surgical Blades Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 137: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Surgical Blades Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Surgical Blades Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Surgical Blades Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Surgical Blades Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Surgical Blades Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market: Historic Review

in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Surgical Blades Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Surgical Blades Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Surgical Blades Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Australian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Surgical Blades Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Surgical Blades Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 165: Surgical Blades Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Surgical Blades Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Surgical Blades Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Surgical Blades Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Surgical Blades Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Surgical Blades Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Surgical Blades Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Surgical Blades Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Blades:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Blades in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Surgical Blades Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Surgical Blades Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Blades Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Surgical Blades Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 191: Surgical Blades Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Surgical Blades Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Surgical Blades Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Surgical Blades Marketby Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Surgical Blades in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Surgical Blades Market Review in Latin America in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Blades Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Surgical Blades Market in Argentina in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Surgical Blades Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 206: Surgical Blades Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Surgical Blades Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Argentinean Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 210: Surgical Blades Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Surgical Blades Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Surgical Blades Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Surgical Blades Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Surgical Blades Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Surgical Blades Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Surgical Blades Market: Historic Review in

US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Surgical Blades Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Surgical Blades Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Surgical Blades Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Surgical Blades Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Mexican Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 227: Surgical Blades Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Surgical Blades Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Surgical Blades Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 234: Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 236: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 239: Surgical Blades Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Surgical Blades Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 243: Surgical Blades Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Surgical Blades Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 248: Surgical Blades Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Surgical Blades Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Surgical Blades: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 251: Surgical Blades Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Blades in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Surgical Blades Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 255: Surgical Blades Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 257: Surgical Blades Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ by

Material: 2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Surgical Blades Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Surgical Blades Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 260: Surgical Blades Market in Israel in US$ by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Surgical Blades Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 263: Surgical Blades Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Surgical Blades Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Surgical Blades Demand Potential in Israel in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 266: Israeli Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 267: Surgical Blades Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Surgical Blades Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Surgical Blades Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Surgical Blades Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surgical Blades in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Surgical Blades Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 273: Saudi Arabian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Blades Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 275: Surgical Blades Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 276: Saudi Arabian Surgical Blades Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Surgical Blades Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 278: United Arab Emirates Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 279: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Surgical Blades Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: United Arab Emirates Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 282: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Surgical Blades Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 284: United Arab Emirates Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 285: Surgical Blades Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 287: Rest of Middle East Surgical Blades Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 288: Rest of Middle East Surgical Blades Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 289: Surgical Blades Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 290: Rest of Middle East Surgical Blades Market in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960212/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001