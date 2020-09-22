New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sugar Toppings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960204/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Dry Sugar Toppings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wet Sugar Toppings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Sugar Toppings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baldwin Richardson Foods Co.

Monin Inc.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

R. Torre & Company, Inc.

The Hershey Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

W.T. Lynch Foods Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960204/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sugar Toppings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sugar Toppings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sugar Toppings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sugar Toppings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Dry Sugar Toppings (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Dry Sugar Toppings (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Dry Sugar Toppings (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wet Sugar Toppings (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wet Sugar Toppings (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wet Sugar Toppings (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial (Channel) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Industrial (Channel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Industrial (Channel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Grocery (Channel) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Grocery (Channel) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Grocery (Channel) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Foodservice (Channel) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Foodservice (Channel) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Foodservice (Channel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sugar Toppings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Sugar Toppings Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Sugar Toppings Market in the United States by

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown

by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Sugar Toppings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by

Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Sugar Toppings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Sugar Toppings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Sugar Toppings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Sugar Toppings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Sugar Toppings Market by Channel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sugar Toppings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Sugar Toppings Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Sugar Toppings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Sugar Toppings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Sugar Toppings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027



Table 50: Sugar Toppings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Sugar Toppings Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Sugar Toppings Market in France by Channel: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Sugar Toppings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Sugar Toppings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Sugar Toppings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Sugar Toppings Market by Channel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Sugar Toppings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sugar Toppings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis

by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Sugar Toppings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by

Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Sugar Toppings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Sugar Toppings Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Sugar Toppings Market in Russia by Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027



Table 92: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown

by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Sugar Toppings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Sugar Toppings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Sugar Toppings Market in Asia-Pacific by Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Sugar Toppings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Sugar Toppings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Sugar Toppings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Review by

Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Sugar Toppings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Sugar Toppings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sugar Toppings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Sugar Toppings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sugar Toppings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sugar Toppings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sugar Toppings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sugar Toppings Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Sugar Toppings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Sugar Toppings Market by Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Sugar Toppings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027



Table 140: Sugar Toppings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Sugar Toppings Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Sugar Toppings Market in Brazil by Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Sugar Toppings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Sugar Toppings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Sugar Toppings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Sugar Toppings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Sugar Toppings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Sugar Toppings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Sugar Toppings Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Sugar Toppings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Sugar Toppings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Sugar Toppings Historic Market by

Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Sugar Toppings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Sugar Toppings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Sugar Toppings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Sugar Toppings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Sugar Toppings Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Sugar Toppings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027



Table 179: Sugar Toppings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Sugar Toppings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Sugar Toppings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Sugar Toppings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Sugar Toppings Market by Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Sugar Toppings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Sugar Toppings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Sugar Toppings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Sugar Toppings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Sugar Toppings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 192: Sugar Toppings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Sugar Toppings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Sugar Toppings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Sugar Toppings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Sugar Toppings Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Sugar Toppings Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Sugar Toppings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Sugar Toppings Market in Africa by Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Sugar Toppings Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001