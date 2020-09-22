CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), today announced an operational update. All dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.") dollars and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties ("WI") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel ("bbl") of oil equivalent ("BOE") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.
Key Highlights:
|Type of Instrument & Period*
|Volume (BOPD)
|Sold Put ($/bbl)*
|Bought Put ($/bbl)*
|Sold Call ($/bbl)*
|Premium ($/bbl)
|Collars: July 1, to December 31, 2020
|11,000
|27.05
|35.68
|43.43
|0.54
|Collars: January 1, to June 30, 2021
|7,000
|35.00
|45.29
|53.79
|n/a
|Swaptions: July 1, to December 31, 2021
|3,000
|n/a
|n/a
|56.75
|n/a
*Weighted Average ICE Brent
Message to Shareholders
Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "We are very pleased we have safely and diligently recommenced operations throughout our extensive Colombian portfolio. The safety of our staff, contractors and the local communities where we operate is paramount. Gran Tierra's proper management of COVID-19 safety protocols has led to an earlier restart of activities than originally forecast and we commend our teams in Colombia and Canada for all of their excellent work during the many challenges of 2020. We are also greatly appreciate the support the Colombian government continues to provide the local oil industry, as evidenced by the ongoing payments of VAT and income tax refunds. One of our key objectives is to finish 2020 strong to set up Gran Tierra for an exciting 2021. We believe we are well-positioned to withstand the current volatile environment with our low base decline, conventional oil asset base and the operational control for capital allocation and timing, while maintaining a low cost structure and the safety of our people."
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of assets. Gran Tierra’s common shares trade on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
Forward Looking Statements and Legal Advisories:
This press release contains opinions, forecasts, projections, and other statements about future events or results that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and financial outlook and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The use of the words “expect”, “plan”, “can,” “will,” “should,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “signal,” “measures taken to” and “believes”, derivations thereof and similar terms identify forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the Company’s strategies to adjust production volumes, capital investments and operating and general and administrative costs, including previously planned drilling and operation activities, the Company’s anticipated procedures to restart production and waterflood operations and expectations as to resumption of production amounts, future well results (including initial oil production rates and productive capacity based on past performance), expected cost reductions, the impact of hedges, average production in 2021, the impact and timing of the Company’s COVID-19 protocols, the Company’s expectations as to 2020 results and VAT and income tax receivables and its positioning for 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gran Tierra including, without limitation, that Gran Tierra will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with its current expectations, pricing and cost estimates (including with respect to commodity pricing and exchange rates), and the general continuance of assumed operational, regulatory and industry conditions in Colombia and Ecuador, and the ability of Gran Tierra to execute its business and operational plans in the manner currently planned.
Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release are: our ability to comply with covenants in our credit agreement; our ability to obtain amendments to the covenants in our credit agreement so as to avoid an event of default under our credit agreement and senior notes; a reduction in our borrowing base and our ability to repay any excess borrowings; sustained or future declines in commodity prices and the demand for oil; continued or future excess supply of oil and natural gas; potential future impairments and reductions in proved reserve quantities and value; problems in connection with production and waterflood restart; continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and extensions or previously announced lockdowns and possible future restrictions against oil and gas activities in Colombia and Ecuador; global economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021; Gran Tierra's operations are located in South America, and unexpected problems can arise due to guerrilla activity, community protests or blockades and other local events that may impact our ability to access our locations or transport oil; technical difficulties and operational difficulties may arise which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic, political, global health and weather conditions can impact the production, transport or sale of our products; Gran Tierra’s ability to raise capital; Gran Tierra’s ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions; Gran Tierra’s ability to execute business plans; unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the timely receipt of regulatory or other required approvals for Gran Tierra’s operating activities; the failure of exploratory drilling to result in commercial wells; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; current global economic and credit market conditions may impact oil prices and oil consumption differently than the Company currently predicts, which could cause it to further modify our strategy and capital spending program; volatility or declines in the trading price of Gran Tierra’s common stock and the continued listing of its shares on a national stock exchange; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Gran Tierra's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, under the caption “Risk Factors” in Gran Tierra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions made by Gran Tierra based on management's experience and other factors believed to be appropriate. Gran Tierra believes these assumptions to be reasonable at this time, but the forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Gran Tierra's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward looking statements. In particular, the unprecedented nature of the current economic downturn, pandemic and industry decline may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact Gran Tierra’s business and financial condition. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by Gran Tierra that Gran Tierra believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Actual results may vary materially from the expected results expressed in forward-looking statements. Gran Tierra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The estimates of future production, tax collection figures and operating cost reductions set forth in this press release may be considered to be future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. Financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this press release about prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows are provided to give the reader a better understanding of the potential future performance of the Company in certain areas and are based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and to become available in the future. These projections may not be appropriate for other purposes. These projections contain forward-looking statements and are based on a number of material assumptions and factors set out above. Actual results may differ significantly from the projections presented herein. These projections may also be considered to contain future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of Gran Tierra's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections, and such variations may be material. See above for a discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to vary. The future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks contained in this press release have been approved by management as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective operational and financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.
Presentation of Oil and Gas Information
BOEs have been converted on the basis of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl would be misleading as an indication of value. Gran Tierra's reported production is a mix of light crude oil and medium and heavy crude oil for which there is not a precise breakdown since the Company's oil sales volumes typically represent blends of more than one type of crude oil.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
