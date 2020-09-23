New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Insulated Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960194/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$152.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stone Wool segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Structural Insulated Panels market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Structural Insulated Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$98.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$98.8 Million by the year 2027.



EPS Segment Corners a 32.3% Share in 2020



In the global EPS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACME Panel

Eagle Panel Systems, Inc.

Foam Laminates of Vermont

Foard Panel Inc.

Future Building of America Company

ICS Eco-SIPs

Insulspan

ISOPAN SPA

Kingspan Group PLC

Lattonedil Spa Milano

Metecno SpA

Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Premier Building Systems

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

T. Clear Corporation

The Murus Company, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960194/?utm_source=GNW



