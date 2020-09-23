New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Foam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960192/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Structural Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Polystyrene Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Polystyrene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Bayer Corporation

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.

Diab Group

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Oneplastics Group

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Season Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960192/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Structural Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Structural Foam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Structural Foam Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Structural Foam Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyethylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polypropylene (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polypropylene (Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polypropylene (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polystyrene (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polystyrene (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polystyrene (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyurethane (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyurethane (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyurethane (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Material Handling (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Material Handling (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Material Handling (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Building & Construction (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Building & Construction (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Structural Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Structural Foam Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Structural Foam Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Structural Foam Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Structural Foam Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Structural Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Structural Foam Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Structural Foam Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Structural Foam Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Structural Foam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Structural Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Structural

Foam Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Structural Foam Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Structural Foam in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Structural Foam Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Structural Foam Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Structural Foam Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Structural Foam Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Structural Foam Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Structural Foam Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Structural Foam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 63: Structural Foam Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: European Structural Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Structural Foam Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Structural Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Structural Foam Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: French Structural Foam Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Structural Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Structural Foam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Structural Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: German Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Structural Foam Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: German Structural Foam Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Structural Foam Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Structural Foam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Structural

Foam Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Structural Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Structural Foam in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Structural Foam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Structural Foam Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Structural Foam Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Structural Foam Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Structural Foam Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Structural Foam Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Structural Foam Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Spanish Structural Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Structural Foam Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Structural Foam Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Structural Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Structural Foam Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Structural Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Structural Foam Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Structural Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Structural Foam Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Structural Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Structural Foam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Structural Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Structural Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Structural Foam Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Structural Foam Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Structural Foam Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Structural Foam Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Structural Foam Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Structural Foam Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Indian Structural Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Structural Foam Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Structural Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Structural Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Structural Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Structural Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Structural Foam Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Structural Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Structural Foam Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Structural Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Structural Foam Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Structural Foam Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Structural Foam Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Foam Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Structural Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Structural Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Structural Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Structural Foam Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Structural Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Structural Foam Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Argentinean Structural Foam Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: Structural Foam Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Structural Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Structural Foam Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Structural Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Structural Foam Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Structural Foam Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Structural Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Structural Foam Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Structural Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Structural Foam Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Structural Foam Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Structural Foam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Structural Foam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Structural Foam Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Structural Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Structural Foam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Structural Foam Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Structural Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Structural Foam Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Structural Foam Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Structural Foam Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Structural Foam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Structural Foam Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Structural Foam Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Structural Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Structural Foam Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Structural Foam Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Structural Foam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Structural Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Structural Foam Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Israeli Structural Foam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Structural Foam Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Israeli Structural Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Structural Foam Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Structural Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Foam Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 197: Structural Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Structural Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Structural Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Structural Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Structural Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 204: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Structural Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Structural Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East Structural Foam Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Structural Foam Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Structural Foam Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Structural Foam Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Structural Foam Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Structural Foam Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: Structural Foam Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 216: African Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Structural Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Structural Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Structural Foam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960192/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001