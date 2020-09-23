正在进行的口服opaganib治疗重症新冠肺炎患者的全球2/3研究已在意大利、英国、俄罗斯、以色列、墨西哥和巴西获得批准；至今全球已有16个临床中心启动试验

与此同时，opaganib在美国覆盖8个临床中心的2期研究以完成大约75%的患者招募工作，预计将于未来数周内全部完成

Opaganib在体外人体肺细胞模型中完全抑制新冠病毒（SARS-CoV-2）复制，与研究采用的阳性对照药瑞德西韦相比效果优越

opaganib显示出抗炎和抗病毒双重活性并靶向宿主细胞成分，不受病毒变异的影响，因此能最大限度地减少耐药的可能性

全球紧急用药授权申请已作安排，待积极的临床试验结果而定

以色列特拉维夫和北卡罗来纳州罗利, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 特种生物制药企业RedHill Biopharma Ltd. （纳斯达克： RDHL ）（以下称“RedHill”或该“公司”）今天宣布，该公司正在进行的评估opaganib1治疗重症新冠肺炎住院患者的全球2/3期研究已获巴西卫生监督局（ANVISA）批准。Opaganib是一种首创的口服鞘氨醇激酶-2 (SK2) 选择性抑制剂，显示抗炎和抗病毒双重活性，靶向宿主细胞成分，不受病毒突变的影响，从而最大限度地降低了耐药可能性。

RedHill首席运营官Gilead Raday表示：“在最近宣布的临床前研究结果中，opaganib证明具有阻止新冠病毒复制的能力——防止其扩散并对其他细胞造成损害。这一点再加上该药物强大的抗炎机制支持了我们全球2/3期研究和美国2期研究取得快速进展。巴西继续出现大量新冠肺炎病例，巴西加入到研究中预计将进一步加速opaganib全球2/3期研究的进程。”

这项正在进行的全球多中心、随机、双盲、平行、安慰剂对照的2/3期研究 ( NCT04467840 )，评估opaganib用于重症新冠肺炎患者的治疗，该项研究会继续招募多达270名需要住院和辅助供氧治疗的患者。该项研究已在英国、以色列、美国、意大利、俄罗斯和墨西哥获得批准，目前正在进一步扩展并且推进迅速。

与此同时，opaganib对重症新冠肺炎患者的随机、双盲、安慰剂控制的美国2期研究 ( NCT04414618 ) 的患者招募已完成大约75%，计划在未来几周内完成招募。最近，一家预先安排的独立安全监测委员会建议，该项研究应继续按原计划进行。该项研究并非以统计显著性为目标，计划招募40名需要住院和辅助供氧治疗的新冠肺炎患者。

RedHill正在围绕潜在的资金事项与美国政府机构进行讨论，以为迅速推进潜在的紧急使用opaganib批准提供支持。

关于Opaganib (ABC294640, Yeliva®)

Opaganib是一种新的化学体，一种专有的首创口服鞘氨醇激酶-2 (SK2) 选择性抑制剂，具有抗肿瘤、抗炎和抗病毒活性，针对多种肿瘤、病毒、炎症和胃肠道适应症。

opaganib获得了美国FDA针对治疗胆管癌的罕见病用药批准，目前正在进行晚期胆管癌2a期研究评估和前列腺癌2期研究评估。此外还有一项全球2/3期研究和一项美国2期研究正在对opaganib治疗新冠肺炎的效果进行评估。

临床前数据显示，opaganib同时具有抗炎和抗病毒活性，具有减少炎性肺部疾病（如肺炎）和减轻肺纤维化损害的潜力。Opaganib表现出对导致新冠病毒的有效抗病毒活性，在人体肺支气管组织的体外模型中完全抑制病毒复制。此外，临床前体内研究2表明，通过降低支气管肺泡灌洗液中IL-6和TNF-α的水平，opaganib可降低流感病毒感染的病死率，并改善铜绿假单胞菌诱发的肺损伤。

opaganib最初由美国Apogee Biotechnology Corp开发，并在多项研究中获得成功，包括肿瘤、炎症、胃肠道和放射防护模型的多项临床前研究、针对晚期实体肿瘤患者的一项1期临床研究和一项额外的多发性骨髓瘤1期研究。

根据一项同情用药计划，以色列一家领先医院的新冠肺炎患者（按世界卫生组织的等级分类）接受了opaganib治疗。这些首批使用opaganib的新冠肺炎重症患者的治疗数据已经公布2。治疗结果分析表明，与同一医院回顾性配对病例对照组的患者相比，接受opaganib同情用药治疗的患者在临床结果和炎症标志物方面均有显著获益。opaganib治疗组的所有患者都在呼吸室内空气且无需使用插管和呼吸机的情况下出院，而对应的病例对照组中有33%的患者需要插管和使用呼吸机。opaganib治疗组的鼻高流量氧疗脱离的中位时间减少到10天，而匹配病例对照组则为15天。

Opaganib的开发因美国联邦和州政府机构给予Apogee Biotechnology Corp.的拨款和合同而得到支持，相关机构包括NCI、BARDA、美国国防部和FDA罕见病药物开发办公室。

正在进行的各项opaganib研究已在 www.ClinicalTrials.gov 上注册，该网站是美国国家卫生研究院提供的一项网上服务，为公众提供了访问公共和私人支持的临床研究信息的途径。

关于RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.（Nasdaq： RDHL ）是一家主要关注肠胃疾病治疗的特种生物制药企业。RedHill目前推广的胃肠药物包括：Movantik®——用于治疗阿片类药物引起的成人便秘3、Talicia®——用于治疗成人幽门螺杆菌（H. pylori）4感染和Aemcolo®——用于治疗成人旅行者腹泻5。RedHill的主要临床后期开发项目包括：(1) RHB-204，计划针对肺部非结核分枝杆菌 (NTM) 感染进行关键3期研究；(2) opaganib (Yeliva®)，首创SK2选择性抑制剂，针对多种适应症，正在进行新冠肺炎治疗的2/3期研究，以及针对前列腺癌和胆管癌进行的2期研究；(3) RHB-104，针对克罗恩氏病进行的3期首次研究取得了积极成果；(4) RHB-102 (Bekinda®)，针对急性胃肠炎和胃炎的3期研究取得了积极成果，针对IBS-D的2期研究也取得了积极成果；(5) RHB-107，一款处于2期研究的首创丝氨酸蛋白酶抑制剂，针对癌症和炎性胃肠疾病，并且正在针对新冠肺炎进行评估；以及 (6) RHB-106，一种肠道准备胶囊。有关该公司的更多信息，请访问： www.redhillbio.com 。

注意：本新闻稿是公司以英文发布的官方新闻稿的译文，为方便查阅之目的而提供。

