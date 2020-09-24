SOCIETE DE TAYNINH
Paris, le 24 septembre 2020
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL
La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020.
Il a été déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 24 septembre 2020.
Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l’adresse www.tayninh.fr.
Pour plus d’informations, merci de contacter :
|Relations Investisseurs
|Maarten OTTE
+33 1 76 77 58 02
Maarten.otte@urw.com
