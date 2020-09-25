Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Infrastructure Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment market accounted for $383.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $768.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of IoT devices among the individuals and its requirement in all the industries are the major factors driving market growth. However, a strict government regulation is restraining market growth.



The telecom infrastructure equipment consists of sales of these equipment and related services for the purpose of telecommunication all over the globe. This business produce wired telephone and data communications hardware. It also deals with equipment such as central office switching hardware, LAN modems, multi-user modems, and other data communications hardware such as routers, and gateways.



Based on product, the switching equipment segment is likely to have a huge demand as they provide switching for a specific area. Once a connection has been made, information can be sent. Telephone switching usually refers to the switching of voice channels. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it enables them to touch communities and expand communication businesses across the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market include Alcatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Ciena corporation, Cisco Systems, Corning, ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Fujitsu, GTL Infra, HFCL Infotel Ltd, Huawei, Juniper networks, Motorola solutions, Native Networks, NEC corporation, NELCO, Nokia, Nortel, Qualcomm, Tellabs and ZTE.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market, By Infrastructure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wired Infrastructure

5.3 Wireless



6 Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bridges, Gateways And Routers

6.3 Switching Equipment



7 Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Alcatel-Lucent

9.2 Alvarion

9.3 Ciena corporation

9.4 Cisco Systems

9.5 Corning

9.6 ECI Telecom

9.7 Ericsson

9.8 Fujitsu

9.9 GTL Infra

9.10 HFCL Infotel Ltd

9.11 Huawei

9.12 Juniper networks

9.13 Motorola solutions

9.14 Native Networks

9.15 NEC corporation

9.16 NELCO

9.17 Nokia

9.18 Nortel

9.19 Qualcomm

9.20 Tellabs

9.21 ZTE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkl08y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900