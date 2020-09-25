New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Coating Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959807/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alkyd, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Protective Coating Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Polyurethane Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 394-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems

Hempel A/S

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959807/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Protective Coating Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Protective Coating Resins Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Protective Coating Resins Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Alkyd (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Alkyd (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Alkyd (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Epoxy (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Epoxy (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Epoxy (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyurethane (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyurethane (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyurethane (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Infrastructure & Construction (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Infrastructure & Construction (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Infrastructure & Construction (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Marine (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Marine (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Marine (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Oil and Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Oil and Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Oil and Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Solvent Borne (Formulation) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Solvent Borne (Formulation) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Solvent Borne (Formulation) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Water Borne (Formulation) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Water Borne (Formulation) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 45: Water Borne (Formulation) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Powder (Formulation) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Powder (Formulation) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 48: Powder (Formulation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Protective Coating Resins Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Protective Coating Resins Market in the United States

by Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Protective Coating Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Protective Coating Resins Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020

to 2027



Table 56: Protective Coating Resins Market in the United States

by Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Protective Coating Resins Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Protective Coating Resins Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Protective Coating Resins Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Protective Coating Resins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Protective Coating Resins Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Protective Coating Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Japanese Protective Coating Resins Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Protective Coating Resins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Protective Coating Resins Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Protective Coating Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Protective Coating Resins Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Protective Coating Resins in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Protective Coating Resins Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Protective Coating Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Protective Coating Resins Market by

Formulation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Protective Coating Resins Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Protective Coating Resins Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Protective Coating Resins Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Protective Coating Resins Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Protective Coating Resins Market in Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Protective Coating Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Protective Coating Resins Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 95: Protective Coating Resins Market in Europe in US$

Million by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Protective Coating Resins Market in France by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Protective Coating Resins Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 103: Protective Coating Resins Market in France by

Formulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Protective Coating Resins Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Protective Coating Resins Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Protective Coating Resins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Protective Coating Resins Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Protective Coating Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Protective Coating Resins Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Protective Coating Resins in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Protective Coating Resins Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Protective Coating Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Protective Coating Resins Market by

Formulation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Protective Coating Resins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Protective Coating Resins Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Protective Coating Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Protective Coating Resins Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Protective Coating Resins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Protective Coating Resins Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Protective Coating Resins Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Protective Coating Resins Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Spanish Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 141: Protective Coating Resins Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 142: Russian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Protective Coating Resins Market in Russia by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian Protective Coating Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Protective Coating Resins Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Russian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Protective Coating Resins Market in Russia by

Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 150: Russian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation:

2020-2027



Table 158: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Protective Coating Resins Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Protective Coating Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by

Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Protective Coating Resins Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 169: Protective Coating Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by

Formulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Protective Coating Resins Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Protective Coating Resins Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Protective Coating Resins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Protective Coating Resins Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Australian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 180: Australian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 181: Indian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Protective Coating Resins Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 184: Indian Protective Coating Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Protective Coating Resins Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Indian Protective Coating Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Indian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review by Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Protective Coating Resins Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: Protective Coating Resins Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Protective Coating Resins Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Protective Coating Resins Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Protective Coating Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 198: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protective Coating

Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins

Market Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Protective Coating Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protective Coating

Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protective Coating Resins

Market Share Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 209: Protective Coating Resins Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market by

Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 214: Latin American Demand for Protective Coating Resins

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Protective Coating Resins Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Protective Coating Resins Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American Protective Coating Resins Market by

Formulation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 220: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 221: Protective Coating Resins Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 224: Protective Coating Resins Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation:

2020-2027



Table 227: Protective Coating Resins Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 228: Argentinean Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 229: Protective Coating Resins Market in Brazil by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Protective Coating Resins Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 233: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 235: Protective Coating Resins Market in Brazil by

Formulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 237: Brazilian Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 238: Protective Coating Resins Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 240: Mexican Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Protective Coating Resins Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Mexican Protective Coating Resins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 243: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Protective Coating Resins Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Mexican Protective Coating Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 246: Mexican Protective Coating Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Protective Coating Resins

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 248: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of Latin

America by Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Latin America Protective Coating Resins

Market Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Latin America Protective Coating Resins

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Protective Coating Resins Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 252: Protective Coating Resins Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Latin America Protective Coating Resins

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation:

2020 to 2027



Table 254: Protective Coating Resins Market in Rest of Latin

America by Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Latin America Protective Coating Resins

Market Share Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 256: The Middle East Protective Coating Resins Market



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959807/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001