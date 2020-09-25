Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025. The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country's system management and control.



The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.



Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Textron

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Carraro

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Generac

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Schiller Grounds Care

Techtronic Industries

Turflynx

Venture Products

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade Type

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Opportunities In Developing Regions

7.3 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry



8 Impact Of Covid-19

8.1 Overview

8.1 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade

8.1.1 Impact On Global Value Chain

8.1.2 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers With The Iot

9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry

9.3 Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses

10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities

10.4 Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increase In Artificial Grass Usage

11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping

11.3 Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Historic Data 2016-2018

12.1.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments

12.3 Market By Product

12.4 Market By End-User

12.5 Market By Fuel Type

12.6 Market By Blade Type

12.7 Market By Drive Type

12.8 Start Type

12.9 Five Forces Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Overview

13.2 Value Chain Analysis

13.2.1 Raw Material And Component Suppliers

13.2.2 Manufacturers

13.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

13.2.4 End-User



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

14.3 Market Overview



15 Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

15.3 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product

15.5 Commercial Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers

15.6 Commercial Walk-Behind Push Mowers

15.7 Commercial Walk-Behind Hover Mowers



16 Commercial Ride-On Mowers

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

16.3 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product

16.5 Commercial Standard Ride-On Mowers

16.6 Zero-Turn Mowers

16.7 Lawn Tractors

16.8 Garden Tractors

16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments



17 Robotic Mowers



18 Fuel Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Gas-Powered

18.5 Electric-Corded

18.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered

18.7 Propane-Powered



19 End User

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Professional Landscaping Service

19.5 Golf Courses

19.6 Government & Others



20 Drive Type

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 RWD

20.5 FWD

20.6 AWD



21 Start Type

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

21.3 Market Overview

21.4 Keyed Start

21.5 Push Start



22 Blade Type

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

22.3 Market Overview

22.4 Deck/Standard Blades

22.5 Mulching Blades

22.6 Lifting Blades

22.7 Cylinder Blades



23 Distribution Channel

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution

23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores

23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites



