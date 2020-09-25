Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Disease (CD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD) and Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease (CD) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Celiac Disease (CD) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
Report Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Key Assessments
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Celiac Disease Overview at a Glance
3 Executive Summary of Celiac Disease (CD)
4 Disease Background and Overview: Celiac Disease
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Types
4.2.1 Classical CD
4.2.2 Non-Classical CD
4.2.3 Silent CD
4.3 Causes
4.3.1 Genetics Factors
4.3.2 Environmental Factors
4.4 Symptoms
4.5 Pathogenesis
4.6 Pathophysiology
4.6.1 Genetics
4.6.2 Gluten, as an environmental trigger of CD
4.7 Clinical Presentation
4.8 Diagnosis
4.8.1 Diagnostic Tests of CD
4.9 Biomarkers for CD
4.9.1 Genetic Biomarkers in CD
4.9.2 Serological Biomarkers in CD
4.10 Differential diagnosis
5 Algorithm for Diagnosis of CD
6 Diagnostic Guidelines by the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD)
6.1 Recommendations on who should be tested for CD
6.2 Recommendations for Serology
6.3 Recommendations for Endoscopy and Histopathology
6.4 Recommendations for HLA-DQ2/8 Typing
6.5 Recommendations for other Diagnostic Tests
6.6 Recommendations for Diagnostic Confirmation
7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO)
7.1 Recommendation for Diagnosis
7.2 Recommendations for Testing Patients
7.2.1 Patients with clinical manifestations suggestive of CD
7.2.2 Conditions associated with an increased risk for CD
7.2.3 First-degree relatives of patients with CD
7.3 Recommendations for Diagnostic Tests
7.3.1 Endoscopy in patients with suspected CD
7.3.2 Intestinal biopsy and histology
7.3.3 Serum antibody tests
8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings
8.1 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease
8.2 MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease
9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Celiac Disease
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
9.1.2 Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.5 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.6 Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.2 EU5 Countries
9.8 Japan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7f3u3
