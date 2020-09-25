Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Smoking Cessation Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Smoking Cessation Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2020, provides comprehensive insights into Smoking Cessation pipeline products, Smoking Cessation epidemiology, Smoking Cessation market valuations and forecast, Smoking Cessation drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Smoking Cessation treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope:

Smoking Cessation pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Smoking Cessation by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Smoking Cessation epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Smoking Cessation in the US

Smoking Cessation drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Smoking Cessation in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Smoking Cessation drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Smoking Cessation drugs in the US

Smoking Cessation market valuations: Find out the market size for Smoking Cessation drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Smoking Cessation drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Smoking Cessation drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research:



Support monitoring and reporting national Smoking Cessation market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Smoking Cessation market

Track competitive developments in Smoking Cessation market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Smoking Cessation market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Smoking Cessation market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Smoking Cessation products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered:



1) Smoking Cessation Treatments

2) Smoking Cessation Pipeline

3) US Smoking Cessation Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Smoking Cessation in US

5) US Smoking Cessation Market Size and Forecast

6) US Smoking Cessation Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Smoking Cessation Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Smoking Cessation Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020

2. Smoking Cessation Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020

3. Smoking Cessation Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020

4. Smoking Cessation Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025

5. Marketed Drugs for Smoking Cessation, US, 2019

6. Smoking Cessation Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025

7. Smoking Cessation Product Sales ($), US, 2016 - 2025



List of Figures

1. Smoking Cessation Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025

2. Smoking Cessation Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025

3. Smoking Cessation Products Market Share (%), US, 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgs4lu

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900