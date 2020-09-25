Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (IVIG, Albumin, Factor VIII, von Willebrand Factor, PCC, Protease Inhibitor), Application (Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Rheumatology, Pulmonology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Growth in the plasma fractionation market is primarily driven by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes. In 2019, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of plasma products in the treatment of various diseases, large patient pool treated in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe.



The pulmonology application segment will witness the highest growth in the plasma fractionation market.



Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely by the rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd).



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Plasma Fractionation Market Overview

4.2 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Plasma Fractionation Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and AATD

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement

5.2.2.2 Emergence of Recombinant Alternatives

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases

5.2.3.2 Rising Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Industry Trends

6.2.1 Focus on Increasing Fractionation Capacities

6.2.2 New Indications for Plasma Products

6.2.3 Rising Adoption of Scig

6.2.4 Increasing Number of Fractionator-Owned Plasma Collection Centers

6.2.5 Growing Plasma Products Market in China

6.2.6 Increasing Focus of Plasma Fractionators Towards Manufacturing and Developing Recombinant Factors

6.3 Porter's Five Forces

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Vendor Benchmarking

6.4.1 Product Portfolio Analysis: Plasma Fractionation Market

6.4.2 Number of Plasma Collection Centers and Fractionation Capacities, by Key Player

6.4.3 Business Presence of Key Players in the Value Chain

6.5 Pricing Analysis

6.6 Plasma Collection

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Plasma Fractionation Market



7 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunoglobulins

7.2.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulins

7.2.1.1 IVIG Holds the Largest Share of the Immunoglobulins Market

7.2.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins

7.2.2.1 Benefit of Self-Administration and Lower Incidence of Non-Serious Systemic Adverse Reactions Will Drive the Growth of the Scig Market

7.2.3 Other Immunoglobulins

7.3 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

7.3.1 Factor Viii

7.3.1.1 Factor Viii Holds the Largest Share of the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market

7.3.2 Factor Ix

7.3.2.1 Rising Number of Hemophilic Patients is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Market

7.3.3 Von Willebrand Factor

7.3.3.1 Market Growth is Primarily Driven by the Increasing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Von Willebrand Disease and Hemophilia

7.3.4 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

7.3.4.1 Advantages of Pcc Over Fresh Frozen Plasma Will Support Market Growth in this Segment

7.3.5 Fibrinogen Concentrates

7.3.5.1 Safety Profile, Accuracy, and Speed of Administration Are Supporting the Growth of the Fibrinogen Concentrates Market

7.3.6 Factor Xiii

7.3.6.1 Applications in Treating Rare Bleeding Disorders Will Contribute to the Demand for Factor Xiii

7.4 Albumins

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Albumin as An Antioxidant to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Protease Inhibitors

7.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Copd Will Drive the Demand for Protease Inhibitors

7.6 Other Products



8 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Neurology

8.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Major Age-Related Neurological Disorders to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Immunology

8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders Among Children and Adults to Drive the Growth of this Market

8.4 Hematology

8.4.1 Growth in the Number of Hemophilia Patients to Drive the Demand for Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Immunoglobulins

8.5 Critical Care

8.5.1 Increasing Off-Label Use of Albumin and Rising Use of Anticoagulants to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Critical Care Products

8.6 Pulmonology

8.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Copd to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Pulmonology

8.7 Hemato-Oncology

8.7.1 Rising Number of Blood Cancer Patients to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Products

8.8 Rheumatology

8.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Conditions to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Rheumatology

8.9 Other Applications



9 Plasma Fractionation Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Growth in the Number of Hospitals & Clinics-Key Factors Driving Growth

9.3 Clinical Research Laboratories

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies on New Therapeutic Indications for Plasma-Derived Products to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Academic Institutes

9.4.1 Growing Demand for New Drug Molecules to Drive the Demand for Plasma Products in Academic Institutes



10 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

12.1.1 Market Share Analysis

12.1.2 Market Share Analysis, by Product, 2019

12.1.2.1 Immunoglobulins Market, by Key Player

12.1.2.1.1 Ivig Market, by Key Player

12.1.2.2 Coagulation Factors Market, by Key Player

12.1.2.2.1 Factor Viii Market, by Key Player

12.1.2.3 Albumins Market, by Key Player

12.1.3 Market Share Analysis, by Region, 2019

12.1.3.1 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player

12.1.3.1.1 Us: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player

12.1.3.2 Europe: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Csl

12.3.2 Grifols

12.3.3 Shire

12.3.4 Octapharma

12.3.5 Kedrion

12.3.6 LFB

12.3.7 Biotest

12.3.8 Sanquin

12.3.9 China Biologic Products

12.3.10 Bio Products Laboratory

12.3.11 Japan Blood Products Organization

12.3.12 Gc Pharma

12.3.13 Shanghai Raas Blood Products

12.3.14 Emergent Biosolutions

12.3.15 Intas Biopharmaceuticals

12.3.16 Other Companies

12.3.16.1 Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

12.3.16.2 Sk Plasma

12.3.16.3 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12.3.16.4 Kabafusion

12.3.16.5 Centurion Pharma



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dphtrq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900