The Global 5G Infrastructure market accounted for $770.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $46,790.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and increasing machine-to-machine/IoT connections due to the involvement of various devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital expenditure due to the deployment of network architecture model and spectrum challenges is hampering the growth of the market.
5G infrastructure is the ultra-broadband network supporting high-speed Internet service. 5G has been designed to meet the very large growth in data and connectivity of present modern society, the internet of things (IoT) with billions of connected devices and other forthcoming innovations. 5G technology is capable of tackling the futuristic requirements of multiple end-user sectors and helping in developing a linked atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic transformation.
Based on the end-user, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the surging demand for 5G services in a bid to provide seamless connectivity to devices such as Ultra-HD wireless cameras, extended reality headsets and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the strong and prominent players, the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies and spending by the U.S. government for the provision of 5G infrastructures in various government and private organizations.
Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Infrastructure Market include Cavium, Samsung, ZTE, Siklu Communication, Analog Devices Inc., Nokia Networks, Comba Telecom Systems, Mavenir, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation., Huawei, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Commscope, NEC, Cisco and Alpha Networks.
Communication Infrastructures Covered:
Network Architectures Covered:
Operational Frequencies Covered:
Chipset Types Covered:
Components Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Solutions
5.2.1 Radio Access Network (RAN)
5.2.1.1 Base Station
5.2.1.1.1 Small Cell
5.2.1.1.1.1 Pico Cell
5.2.1.1.1.2 Micro Cell
5.2.1.1.1.3 Femtocell
5.2.1.1.2 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)
5.2.1.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
5.2.2 Core Network
5.2.2.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
5.2.2.2 Network Slicing
5.2.2.3 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
5.2.2.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
5.2.2.5 Fog Computing
5.2.3 Transport Network
5.3 Services
5.3.1 Training & Education
5.3.2 Support & Maintenance
5.3.3 Implementation & Integration
5.3.4 Consulting
6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture
6.1 Introduction
6.2 5G Standalone (NR + Core)
6.3 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)
7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sub-1 GHz (Low Band)
7.3 1-6 GHz (Mid Band)
7.4 Above 6 GHz
8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Chipset Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chips
8.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
8.4 Mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program
8.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chips
9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cables
9.3 Fibers
9.4 Antenna
9.4.1 Active Antenna
9.4.2 Passive Antenna
9.5 Wireless Backhaul
9.6 Transceivers
9.7 Router
9.8 Modem
10 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential (Home Automation)
10.3 Industrial
10.3.1 Remote Machinery
10.3.2 Machine-to-Machine Communication
10.3.3 Industrial Automation
10.3.4 Smart Manufacturing
10.3.4.1 Wireless Industry Camera
10.3.4.2 Logistic & Inventory Monitoring
10.3.4.3 Industrial Sensors
10.3.4.4 Industrial Analytics
10.3.4.5 Collaborative Robot/Cloud-Robot
10.3.4.6 Cloud-Based Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)
10.3.5 Oil & Gas
10.3.6 Mining
10.3.7 Machinery Automation
10.3.8 Energy & Utilities
10.3.9 Construction
10.4 Government
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Intelligent Navigation
10.5.2 Digital Logistics
10.5.3 Autonomous Driving
10.6 Energy and Utilities
10.6.1 Smart Metering
10.6.2 Smart Grid
10.7 Consumer Electronics
10.7.1 Augmented and Virtual Reality Devices
10.7.2 Smartphones and Tablets
10.8 Commercial
10.9 Media & Entertainment
10.10 Transportation & Logistics
10.10.1 Ships and Ports Connectivity
10.10.2 Infotainment Systems
10.10.3 Drones
10.10.4 Connected Fleets
10.11 Smart Retail
10.12 Smart Agriculture
10.13 Aerospace & Defense
10.14 e-Health
10.14.1 Remote Patient Monitoring
10.14.2 Remote Diagnosis & Surgery
10.14.3 Hospital Assistant Robot
10.15 Public Safety & Surveillance
10.16 Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures
10.17 Enterprise/Corporate
10.18 Smart City
10.18.1 IoT Connected Devices
10.18.2 Cloud-Computing/Storage
10.19 Consumer Services
10.19.1 Home Broadband Services
10.19.1.1 Web-Browsing
10.19.1.2 UHD TV/Video
10.19.1.3 Smart Homes
10.19.1.4 Cloud-based Gaming/AR/VR
10.19.2 Mobile Data Services
11 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Cavium
13.2 Samsung
13.3 ZTE
13.4 Siklu Communication
13.5 Analog Devices Inc.
13.6 Nokia Networks
13.7 Comba Telecom Systems
13.8 Mavenir
13.9 LG Electronics Inc.
13.10 Intel Corporation.
13.11 Huawei
13.12 Fujitsu
13.13 Ericsson
13.14 Commscope
13.15 NEC
13.16 Cisco
13.17 Alpha Networks
