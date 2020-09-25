Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Infrastructure market accounted for $770.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $46,790.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and increasing machine-to-machine/IoT connections due to the involvement of various devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital expenditure due to the deployment of network architecture model and spectrum challenges is hampering the growth of the market.



5G infrastructure is the ultra-broadband network supporting high-speed Internet service. 5G has been designed to meet the very large growth in data and connectivity of present modern society, the internet of things (IoT) with billions of connected devices and other forthcoming innovations. 5G technology is capable of tackling the futuristic requirements of multiple end-user sectors and helping in developing a linked atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic transformation.



Based on the end-user, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the surging demand for 5G services in a bid to provide seamless connectivity to devices such as Ultra-HD wireless cameras, extended reality headsets and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the strong and prominent players, the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies and spending by the U.S. government for the provision of 5G infrastructures in various government and private organizations.



Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Infrastructure Market include Cavium, Samsung, ZTE, Siklu Communication, Analog Devices Inc., Nokia Networks, Comba Telecom Systems, Mavenir, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation., Huawei, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Commscope, NEC, Cisco and Alpha Networks.



Communication Infrastructures Covered:

Solutions

Services

Network Architectures Covered:

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

Operational Frequencies Covered:

Sub-1 GHz (Low Band)

1-6 GHz (Mid Band)

Above 6 GHz

Chipset Types Covered:

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chips

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chips

Components Covered:

Cables

Fibers

Antenna

Wireless Backhaul

Transceivers

Router

Modem

End Users Covered:

Residential (Home Automation)

Industrial

Government

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

e-Health

Public Safety & Surveillance

Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

Enterprise/Corporate

Smart City

Consumer Services

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Radio Access Network (RAN)

5.2.1.1 Base Station

5.2.1.1.1 Small Cell

5.2.1.1.1.1 Pico Cell

5.2.1.1.1.2 Micro Cell

5.2.1.1.1.3 Femtocell

5.2.1.1.2 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)

5.2.1.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

5.2.2 Core Network

5.2.2.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

5.2.2.2 Network Slicing

5.2.2.3 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

5.2.2.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

5.2.2.5 Fog Computing

5.2.3 Transport Network

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Training & Education

5.3.2 Support & Maintenance

5.3.3 Implementation & Integration

5.3.4 Consulting



6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture

6.1 Introduction

6.2 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

6.3 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)



7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sub-1 GHz (Low Band)

7.3 1-6 GHz (Mid Band)

7.4 Above 6 GHz



8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Chipset Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chips

8.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

8.4 Mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program

8.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chips



9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cables

9.3 Fibers

9.4 Antenna

9.4.1 Active Antenna

9.4.2 Passive Antenna

9.5 Wireless Backhaul

9.6 Transceivers

9.7 Router

9.8 Modem



10 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential (Home Automation)

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Remote Machinery

10.3.2 Machine-to-Machine Communication

10.3.3 Industrial Automation

10.3.4 Smart Manufacturing

10.3.4.1 Wireless Industry Camera

10.3.4.2 Logistic & Inventory Monitoring

10.3.4.3 Industrial Sensors

10.3.4.4 Industrial Analytics

10.3.4.5 Collaborative Robot/Cloud-Robot

10.3.4.6 Cloud-Based Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

10.3.5 Oil & Gas

10.3.6 Mining

10.3.7 Machinery Automation

10.3.8 Energy & Utilities

10.3.9 Construction

10.4 Government

10.5 Automotive

10.5.1 Intelligent Navigation

10.5.2 Digital Logistics

10.5.3 Autonomous Driving

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.6.1 Smart Metering

10.6.2 Smart Grid

10.7 Consumer Electronics

10.7.1 Augmented and Virtual Reality Devices

10.7.2 Smartphones and Tablets

10.8 Commercial

10.9 Media & Entertainment

10.10 Transportation & Logistics

10.10.1 Ships and Ports Connectivity

10.10.2 Infotainment Systems

10.10.3 Drones

10.10.4 Connected Fleets

10.11 Smart Retail

10.12 Smart Agriculture

10.13 Aerospace & Defense

10.14 e-Health

10.14.1 Remote Patient Monitoring

10.14.2 Remote Diagnosis & Surgery

10.14.3 Hospital Assistant Robot

10.15 Public Safety & Surveillance

10.16 Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

10.17 Enterprise/Corporate

10.18 Smart City

10.18.1 IoT Connected Devices

10.18.2 Cloud-Computing/Storage

10.19 Consumer Services

10.19.1 Home Broadband Services

10.19.1.1 Web-Browsing

10.19.1.2 UHD TV/Video

10.19.1.3 Smart Homes

10.19.1.4 Cloud-based Gaming/AR/VR

10.19.2 Mobile Data Services



11 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Cavium

13.2 Samsung

13.3 ZTE

13.4 Siklu Communication

13.5 Analog Devices Inc.

13.6 Nokia Networks

13.7 Comba Telecom Systems

13.8 Mavenir

13.9 LG Electronics Inc.

13.10 Intel Corporation.

13.11 Huawei

13.12 Fujitsu

13.13 Ericsson

13.14 Commscope

13.15 NEC

13.16 Cisco

13.17 Alpha Networks



