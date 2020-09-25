Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifiers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Water purification refers to the process of cleaning water wherein unhealthy chemical compounds, organic and inorganic impurities, contaminants, and other impurities are removed from the water content. The main objective of this purification is to provide clean and safer drinking water to people and thereby minimize the spread of the many diseases caused by contaminated water. Water purifiers are technology-based devices or systems that make the water purification process easier for residential, commercial, and industrial users. Water purification systems are designed for a wide range of applications such as residential, medical, pharmaceuticals, chemical and industrial, pools and spas, agricultural irrigation, packaged drinking water, etc. Water purifiers can eliminate pollutants such as particulate sand, parasites, bacteria, viruses, and other toxic metals and minerals such as copper, lead, chromium, calcium, silica, and magnesium.
The water purifiers function with the help of a variety of methods and technologies such as treatment with ultraviolet light, gravity filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), water softening, ultrafiltration, deionization, molecular stripping, and activated carbon. Water purifiers range from simple water filters to technology-based advanced purification systems such as ultraviolet (UV) lamp filters, sediment filters, and hybrid filters.
The decreasing quality of the world's water and the lack of freshwater sources in some Middle Eastern countries are major concerns that must be taken seriously. Drinking contaminated water may cause waterborne diseases that are harmful to human health.
The water purifiers market is segmented into the following categories -
In addition to surveying the industry and providing a competitive analysis of the water purifiers market, this report includes a patent analysis, coverage of the impact of COVID-19 and a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
