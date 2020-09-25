Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Krill Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Krill Oil estimated at US$531.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Liquid Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$288.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet Type segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $143.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Krill Oil market in the U. S. is estimated at US$143.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aker BioMarine AS

Daeduck FRD Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, Inc.

Nutrigold, Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

RB LLC

RIMFROST AS

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Krill Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Krill Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Krill Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Krill Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Liquid Type (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Liquid Type (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Liquid Type (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Tablet Type (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Tablet Type (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Tablet Type (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Dietary Supplements (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Dietary Supplements (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Dietary Supplements (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Pet Food & Animal Food (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Pet Food & Animal Food (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Pet Food & Animal Food (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Functional Food & Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Functional Food & Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Functional Food & Beverages (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

