Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Edibles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabis Edibles estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Solid Edibles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Topical Edibles segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $863.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR



The Cannabis Edibles market in the U. S. is estimated at US$863.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



Inhalation Segment to Record 21.6% CAGR



In the global Inhalation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$517.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bhang Corporation

Cannabis Energy Drink

Kiva Confections

Mentor Capital, Inc.

VCC BRANDS

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cannabis Edibles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Cannabis Edibles Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Cannabis Edibles Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Cannabis Edibles Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Solid Edibles (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Solid Edibles (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Solid Edibles (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Topical Edibles (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Topical Edibles (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Topical Edibles (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Inhalation (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Inhalation (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Inhalation (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Liquid Edibles (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Liquid Edibles (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Liquid Edibles (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Cannabis Edibles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Cannabis Edibles Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Cannabis Edibles Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Cannabis Edibles Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmmovq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900