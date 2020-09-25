Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:50
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|TAHKOLA HARRI KALEVI
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925121953_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-09-24
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|Volume:
|20000
|Unit price:
|8.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|1875
|Unit price:
|8.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|25000
|Unit price:
|8.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|46875
|Volume weighted average price:
|8.00000 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
