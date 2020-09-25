Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:50


Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:TAHKOLA HARRI KALEVI 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925121953_2
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
 
Volume:20000
Unit price:8.00000 Euro
Volume:1875
Unit price:8.00000 Euro
Volume:25000
Unit price:8.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:46875
Volume weighted average price:8.00000 Euro