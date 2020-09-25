Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bamboos Market - By End-User (Construction, Wood and Furniture, Paper and Pulp, Textile, Medical, Agriculture, Food Products), and By Region: Latest Industry Insights, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bamboos market was valued at USD 72,102.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 98,757.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



Bamboos provide a range of social, cultural, and environmental benefits for society. Bamboo is a natural resource which can develop under a variety of climatic conditions, but ideally a tropical one. It contains around 35 per cent more oxygen and consumes 40 per cent more carbon dioxide compared to trees, resulting in a major change in air quality. Increasing infrastructure development investment and consumer awareness about benefits of bamboo can boost the market of bamboo in the forecast period.



Global Bamboos Market: Growth Factors



The drivers which contribute to the growth are growing demand for bamboo fiber and increasing investment in clothing and furnishing. Bamboo fiber is thinner as compared to hair and has a round and smooth surface which makes it abrasion proof, anti-fungal, and antibacterial features create an upsurge in the demand for Bamboo Fiber.



Restraints for the bamboo market are a high cost for processing and stringent regulation on the chemical processing of bamboo fiber. Extinction of bamboos due to resource depletion and a slowdown in world economic growth are some of the prominent challenges faced by bamboos market players across the globe.



Global Bamboos Market: Segmentation



On the basis of the end user, the global bamboos market is segmented as construction, wood and furniture, paper and pulp, textile, medical, agriculture, and food products. Among which wood and furniture segment is expected to account for Lion's share followed by construction segment, attributed to rising demand for quality furniture across the globe.



Global Bamboos Market: Regional Analysis



China is the largest producer of Bamboo across the globe followed by India with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global bamboos market over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for furniture with the rapid growth of per capita income of the consumer in the region. The paper and pulp industry in India and China are among the most established industries growing at significant rates.



In terms of value, North America and Europe are anticipated to account for relatively high share, attributed to high demand for quality products with high GDP in the regions. Other major producers of bamboo include Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. China is the biggest exporter of bamboo and Europe is having the world's largest import market.



One of the key strategies of the companies operating in the global bamboos market is to expand their business by improving their portfolio in global bamboo fiber industry.



