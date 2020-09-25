Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 5G Industry "Increasing Adoption in Connected Vehicles is Expected to Boost the 5G Antenna Market"



The changing paradigm of the consumer and enterprise market, the requirement of higher bandwidth, congestion in networks, and increasing data traffic across industries are some of the important factors substantiating the need for 5G network evolution. This demand leads to the advent of the 5G networks to cater to the growing needs for speed, reliability, and low latency.



5G technology holds the potential to boost new industries, such as Industrial IoT, smart city projects, automotive, and healthcare. 5G comes with enormous benefits such as improvement in speed (ten times that of 4G), minimum latency (at least ten times lower than 4G), and density (supporting approximately one million IoT devices per square kilometer).



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Increasing Adoption in Connected Vehicles is Expected to Boost the 5G Antenna Market"



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900