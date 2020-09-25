PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following three upcoming investor conferences in October:



Stifel 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit : “The Potential for Treg Modifying and CAR T Therapies in Immunology” panel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“The Potential for Treg Modifying and CAR T Therapies in Immunology” panel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit : Fireside chat on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Fireside chat on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial, please see www.clinicaltrials.gov. The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

