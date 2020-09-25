SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.



Kratos offers solutions ranging from affordable, high performance tactical jet drone systems to affordable space communication systems, subsystems and Space Domain Awareness (SDA) solutions. Kratos’ extensive portfolio includes high performance target drones such as the BQM-167A and BQM-177A to exercise weapon, radar and other systems; and tactical UAS, such as the XQ-58A Valkyrie for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions. In communications, secure, resilient, interoperable capabilities from Kratos that connect and protect tactical platforms are well established, as are dynamic satellite ground solutions. This includes SDA capabilities enabled by Kratos’ own global RF sensor network.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense, said, “Innovative capabilities that focus on agnostic, modular, value focused solutions are key to Kratos’ success. Our technology will support the Air Force and Space Force with critical interoperability solutions that the DoD needs to engage with peer and near-peer adversaries – connecting weapons, sensors and decision makers, through common interfaces that can disseminate data to the tactical edge. This is a crucial foundation for enabling multi-domain command and control. We look forward to supporting the ABMS program for the USAF.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

