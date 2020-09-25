Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 15:00

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Jutila Juha 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925114901_4
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:Pledging
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:41700
Unit price:0.00000 Not Applicable
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:41700
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Not Applicable
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:20000
Unit price:8.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:20000
Volume weighted average price:8.00000 Euro