Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 15:05


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ahosola Juho 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925131819_5
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:1875
Unit price:8.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1875
Volume weighted average price:8.00000 Euro