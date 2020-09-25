Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Protein Market - By Form: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rice protein market, which was valued at approximately USD 121.8 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue worth USD 218.48 Million by 2026, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 8.7% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



Global Rice Protein Market: Overview



Rice protein is rich in vitamin E, amino acids, ferulic acid, starch, and allatoin; it helps in maintaining good health of body and skin. It is a plant protein type and acts as a substitute to whey- and soy-based additives. It also has a high content of sulfur-containing amino acids, cysteine, and methionine; this makes it ideal for use in pharmaceutical industry. Intake of rice protein helps reduce blood sugar level and in burning fat, further aiding in fat loss.



Rice protein also contains a considerable amount of alanine and glutamine, which enhances skin cell hydration. It is widely used in a variety of bakery items and energy supplements due to its high nutritional value as well as functional properties. In addition, rice protein helps in enhancing the body metabolism and keeping the sugar level in control. It is a vegetarian food item, which is derived from both brown and white rice.



Global Rice Protein Market: Growth Factors



High demand for pharmaceutical, sports nutrition, and cosmetic industries is expected to propel the global rice protein market in future. Furthermore, rising per-capita income and changing consumer preference for nutritious diet will enhance the overall demand in the global market. Rising demand for organic rice protein owing to several health benefits has propelled the vegan market. Growing vegan population worldwide contributes to increasing number of consumers looking for healthier and cleaner food. This further boosts the global market growth. High organic/natural cosmetic products demand, those products that reduce the side effects risk, is anticipated to positively impact the global rice protein market growth in future.



Global Rice Protein Market: Segmentation



The global rice protein market is segmented on the basis of form, product, and application. Based on the form, the global market is segmented as inorganic and organic. On the basis of product, the global rice protein market is segmented as concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Based on the application, the global market is segmented as bakery & confectionery, sports & energy nutrition, dairy alternatives, and meat analogues & extenders - these come under the organic category. Those under inorganic category include pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetic, and animal feed.



Global Rice Protein Market: Regional Analysis



Europe is anticipated to dominate the global rice protein market in the near future mainly owing to the high demand of the product in the region. This growth can also be attributed to the high demand from France, Germany, and the UK. Major focus on healthier lifestyle as well as a high allergen and gluten-free product demand may motivate the regional growth. Furthermore, China is also anticipated to witness high growth owing to rising nutritional products demand.



Global Rice Protein Market: Competitive Players



Some of the major players in the global rice protein market are Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., Nutrition Resource Inc., and RiceBran Technologies.



Other Companies are

Bioway (Xi'an)

Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Gulden Grain Group Ltd

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. 11.9 Ltd

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Nutribiotic Z-Company

North Coast Naturals

