Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cereal Ingredients Market -By Application (Cold Cereal And Hot Cereal), By Type (Wheat, Oats, Rice, Corns, And Barley), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cereal Ingredients market is set to record the CAGR of nearly 7.9% over the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Cereal Ingredients market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Market Growth Dynamics
Phytochemicals present in cereal ingredients help in reducing the risk of various kinds of cancer and this will steer the market growth over the coming years. Rise in the healthy lifestyles and eating habits among the Typers is likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecasting years. Apart from this, swift urbanization and growing consciousness has shifted the dietary habits of the customers towards the consumption of safe & healthy food items.
Furthermore, growing health issues occurring due to intake of highly processed food items has resulted in massive demand for cereal ingredients over the forthcoming years. Wide access to cereal ingredients and its use in myriad industries will embellish the expansion of the market over the ensuing years. Apart from this, escalating organic diet trend will prop up the market growth over the estimated timeline.
North American Market To Acquire Leading Position By 2026
The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan is owing to huge demand for breakfast cereals in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, increase in the intake of beer and high rate of consuming cereals & grains as staple diet in the region will drive the market expansion in the region over the assessment timespan.
Key players profiled in the report include
The global cereal ingredients market is segmented as follows:
By Type
By Application
By Region
