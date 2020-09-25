Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cereal Ingredients Market -By Application (Cold Cereal And Hot Cereal), By Type (Wheat, Oats, Rice, Corns, And Barley), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Cereal Ingredients market is set to record the CAGR of nearly 7.9% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Cereal Ingredients market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Market Growth Dynamics



Phytochemicals present in cereal ingredients help in reducing the risk of various kinds of cancer and this will steer the market growth over the coming years. Rise in the healthy lifestyles and eating habits among the Typers is likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecasting years. Apart from this, swift urbanization and growing consciousness has shifted the dietary habits of the customers towards the consumption of safe & healthy food items.



Furthermore, growing health issues occurring due to intake of highly processed food items has resulted in massive demand for cereal ingredients over the forthcoming years. Wide access to cereal ingredients and its use in myriad industries will embellish the expansion of the market over the ensuing years. Apart from this, escalating organic diet trend will prop up the market growth over the estimated timeline.



North American Market To Acquire Leading Position By 2026



The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan is owing to huge demand for breakfast cereals in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, increase in the intake of beer and high rate of consuming cereals & grains as staple diet in the region will drive the market expansion in the region over the assessment timespan.



Key players profiled in the report include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cereal Ingredients Inc.

Sunopta Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Ricebran Technologies

Bunge Limited

Limagrain

Sensoryeffects

The global cereal ingredients market is segmented as follows:



By Type

Wheat

Wheat puff

Wheat grit

Wheat flake

Wheat chunk

Wheat Corns

Rice

Rice puff

Rice Grit

Rice flake

Rice chunk

Rice Corns

Oats

Oats puff

Oats Grit

Oats flake

Oats chunk

Oats Corns

Barley

Barley puff

Barley Grit

Barley flake

Barley chunk

Barley Corns

Corns

Corn puff

Corn Grit

Corn flake

Corn chunk

Corn Corns

By Application

Hot cereal

Cold cereal

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

