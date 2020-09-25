Costa Mesa, Calif, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage refinance company, is proud to announce its corporate expansion to the state of Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. With the expansion into Texas comes the announcement of hiring Curt Rosequist to run the Texas division. Rosequist previously worked at Mr. Cooper for 8 years in a variety of roles with his last one being VP of Home Advisor Operations and will be bringing his knowledge and expertise to a team hungry to expand and help more hard-working Americans. Sovereign Lending Group is looking for people to join their team and expand the company to help reach new heights and exceed set goals. If you want to learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage refinance company, visit www.slgmortgage.com or call at (800) 817-0201. To see our OPEN POSITIONS, visit our Careers page! Get more updates and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Mortgage refinance company, Sovereign Lending Group, is changing lives making careers for people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With overall expansion comes new locations, and Texas is now home to the new corporate division of Sovereign Lending Group. Expanding into Texas and the DFW area gives Sovereign Lending Group diversity with its staff and a way to tap into a different market.

“I worked with Jon Irvine over at Mr. Cooper for some time and we both had the same values,” Rosequist explained. “We pride ourselves on handling every borrower experience with a personalized approach and treating everyone like a person rather than just a number.”

Rosequist worked for Mr. Cooper Home Loans for quite some time and held a variety of roles but felt the need for a new opportunity. With Sovereign Lending Group going on a hiring spree and looking to expand, the opportunity had arisen. Rosequist hopped on board and is helping lead mortgage refinance company, Sovereign Lending Group’s expansion into Dallas.

“I’m thrilled to be working for a company that has such strong innovative leadership,” Rosequist said. “The way they conduct themselves and conduct business is unmatched in the mortgage industry.”

