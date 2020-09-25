Casper, Wyoming, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As you begin to plan your next road trip, you may be searching for the best places to visit that easily allow for social distancing. When it comes to picking the right place for your fall escape, there are several factors that makes all the difference, including wide-open spaces and a friendly destination. Filled with endless landscapes and a plethora of outdoor attractions, Casper, Wyoming may be the perfect place for your next adventure.

“With our location in central Wyoming, Casper is easy to get to for a fall getaway,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “It’s an added bonus to have so many outdoor offerings and wide-open spaces that naturally allow for social distancing.”

As you roll into the city of Casper, you’ll find outdoor offerings in abundance, with a seemingly endless supply of places for hiking, climbing, running and biking. You’ll also find several waterways around the area, from lakes to reservoirs and the blue-ribbon waters of the North Platte River that wind through the heart of downtown. As you venture into the mountains, you’ll also discover waterfalls and streams tucked into Casper Mountain.

When it comes to spending a few days in Casper, you’ll find a variety of lodging accommodations to choose from, with local hotels, motels and lodges implementing new procedures and cleaning measures to provide travelers with the safest experience possible. Precautions include: providing hand sanitizer for guests and staff, linens being sanitized at high-temperature wash, regularly sanitizing high-traffic areas, floors marked for social distancing, face masks required for staff in public areas, staff required to regularly wash hands, regular temperature checks for staff, individually wrapped toiletries, contactless check-out and more.

While in Casper, you’ll find restaurants, museums and local stores taking the proper steps to keep you safe. And while Casper is working hard to keep you safe, we’re asking you to do your part when you visit Casper.

Bring your face covering/mask

Although face coverings are not mandated in Wyoming, Governor Gordon has asked that we wear face masks. Plus, it’s a good idea when you’re traveling from another area into our city. Please keep in mind that some businesses, museums and more are requiring masks and face coverings; be prepared to wear one. Not only will you protect yourself from others, but you’ll help protect our locals and local businesses, allowing them to remain open during this time.

Pack your own cleaning products

As you pack your bag to begin your adventure to the Cowboy State, bring your favorite cleaning supplies, like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. All of our businesses are working hard to keep their establishments safe, but having sanitizer and wipes on hand after you touch high-trafficked surfaces will give you that much more peace of mind.

Wash your hands

As you have heard many times before, one of the best ways to stay healthy is to wash your hands with soap and water. If you don’t know, or haven’t already heard, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds is the best way to kill any germ or virus that may be attached to you.

Choose activities that allow for social distancing

You can easily find social distancing activities when you’re in Casper. From outdoor adventures to museums with lots of space, Casper has offerings and experiences that allow for natural social distancing. When planning your trip, have a plan and a back-up plan that will allow you to make the most of your time here. Some of our favorite activities that allow for social distancing include:

Exploring the paved trail system within the city or the trail systems on Casper Mountain

Cast a fishing line on the North Platte River with an experienced guide or outfitter

Take a scenic drive out to Casper’s best-kept secret, Fremont Canyon

Visit Casper’s museums, including the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Tate Geological Museum, the Werner Wildlife Museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and Fort Caspar Museum (*be sure to bring your mask)

Set out on the Oregon Trail on horseback with Historic Trails West

Explore downtown Casper

Take a drive up Casper Mountain

Learn more about Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com and brush up on easy ways to social distance in Casper here.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county's economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men's Journal.

