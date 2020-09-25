Stagecoach Group PLC: Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today, 25 September 2020, shareholders duly passed all of the resolutions proposed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The votes received in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionVotes For% ForVotes Against% AgainstTotal votesTotal votes as % of total voting rightsVotes Withheld
1.     Receive Annual Report and Accounts398,112,43799.9892,6140.02398,205,05172.30370,707
2.     Approve the Remuneration Report396,458,94699.492,025,6730.51398,484,61972.3591,139
3.     Approve the Remuneration Policy392,300,40698.456,174,7651.55398,475,17172.35100,587
4.     Elect Lynne Weedall398,261,27399.95201,6540.05398,462,92772.35112,831
5.     Re-elect Gregor Alexander393,771,01898.814,731,6621.19398,502,68072.3573,078
6.     Re-elect James Bilefield395,076,16099.143,422,5420.86398,498,70272.3577,056
7.     Re-elect Martin Griffiths396,051,59799.392,443,4420.61398,495,03972.3580,719
8.     Re-elect Ross Paterson395,897,07199.352,592,2550.65398,489,32672.3586,432
9.     Re-elect Sir Brian Souter388,671,17497.539,830,5502.47398,501,72472.3574,034
10.   Re-elect Ray O’Toole395,008,57499.133,457,2020.87398,465,77672.35109,982
11.   Re-elect Karen Thomson394,499,97299.004,000,8781.00398,500,85072.3574,908
12.   Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors397,268,37999.691,255,2530.31398,523,63272.3652,126
13.   Authorise Audit Committee to determine auditors’ remuneration397,313,59399.711,175,4170.29398,489,01072.3586,748
14.   Authorise political donations397,440,09999.731,061,3130.27398,501,41272.3574,346
15.   Approve Restricted Share Plan392,475,68298.505,990,9091.50398,466,59172.35109,167
16.   Authorise allotment of shares394,903,75699.093,612,9510.91398,516,70772.3659,051
17.   General disapplication of pre-emption rights398,133,47499.92310,7830.08398,444,25772.34131,501
18.   Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights398,047,01699.90388,0390.10398,435,05572.34140,703
19.   Approve purchase of own shares395,352,57199.352,596,3190.65397,948,89072.25626,868
20.   Approve notice period for general meetings391,965,49398.366,550,4301.64398,515,92372.3659,835

Notes:
The percentages of votes “For” and “Against” each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes “For” and votes “Against” the resolution (together the “Total Votes”). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

The “Total votes as % of total voting rights” column shows the percentage that the Total Votes on that resolution represent of the total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM. The total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM excluding shares held in treasury was 550,778,551.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authorities Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc                                                                                        www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary                                                                       01738 442111