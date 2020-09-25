Release no. 15/2020

The Board of Directors in Columbus A/S has decided to publish Financial Reports for Q1 and Q3 in the future instead of Interim Management Statements. At the same time the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the date for publication of the Financial Report for Q3 2020 from 4 November 2020 to 12 November 2020. This change will also apply for the announcement of Columbus’ new strategy, which will take place in connection with the release of the Q3 results.

Financial calendar for the remainder of 2020:

Financial Report for Q3 12 November 2020 (early morning)

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company's website: http://ir.columbusglobal.com.







