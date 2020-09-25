WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering affordable cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, is pleased to announce that it is one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies according to the Globe and Mail’s 2020 Report on Business ranking.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. TextNow ranked number 369 and earned its spot on the list with three-year growth of 77%.

TextNow is on a mission to provide exceptional wireless service to everyone for free, or as close to free as possible. With more the 200 million downloads globally, the free TextNow app provides users with a local phone number and unlimited calling and texting supported by ads. TextNow also offers free unlimited calling and texting on the Nationwide Sprint® Network in the United States.

“We’ve provided millions of people with affordable phone service in our 11 years as a company and we’re proud to continue to build on our rapid growth through innovations like the Free Nationwide Talk & Text plan,” said Derek Ting, CEO and Co-founder of TextNow. “We are thrilled to have our accomplishments recognized by the Globe and Mail and I want to thank our employees and customers for making our success possible.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About TextNow



Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number through its mobile app and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and the Nationwide Sprint Network. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/.

