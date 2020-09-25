PsyTech Summit 2020 will be a one-day, international event bringing together decision makers, investors, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates for the purpose of advancing psychedelics science, business, and reform. https://www.psytech.biz



MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) today announced upcoming PsyTech Summit 2020, taking place on October 27th. This will be a one-day, international event bringing together decision makers, investors, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates for the purpose of advancing psychedelics science, business, and reform. The Summit will cater to thousands of virtual attendees as well as live guests at select city hubs across four continents. Ehave, Inc. is excited to have closed the modified transaction of PsychedeliTech.

In order to access the event and benefit from the advanced networking opportunities and the virtual expo, you will need to set up your PsyTech Summit profile on our premier and easy-to-use event platform. Registration is complimentary, but virtual attendees should register as early as possible in order to set their PsyTech Summit profile.

Distinguished speakers at our upcoming PsyTech Summit 2020 include:

Dr. Julie Holland is a psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist, and author of the New York Times bestseller Moody Bitches and Weekends at Bellevue.

David Nutt is a psychiatrist and the Edmond J. Safra Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology in the Division of Brain Science, Dept of Medicine, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College London.

Dr. Beatriz Caiuby Labate (Bia Labate) - Executive Director of the Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines (http://chacruna.net).

Rick Doblin, Ph.D., is the founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

Keren Tzarfaty, Ph.D. is the co-founder of the Hakomi Institute of Israel a trainer for MAPS in Israel (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies).

Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins.

Tomas Páleníček, MD, PhD. - leader of a translational team of young scientists at the National Institute of Mental Health in the Czech Republic.

Timothy Ko - Former Director of Hyperbridge Technology.

Madison Margolin is Co-Founder and Managing Editor of DoubleBlind, a biannual print magazine and digital media company at the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelic movement.

Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris Founder of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London in April 2019, the first of its kind in the world.

Tania de Jong AM is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs and innovators having developed 5 businesses and 3 charities over 3 decades.

Dr. Adele Lafrance is the clinical investigator and strategy lead for the MAPS-sponsored MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study for eating disorders, and a collaborator on the Imperial College study for psilocybin and anorexia nervosa.

Dr. Andrew Hegle has been an adjunct professor of Pharmacology at the University of British Columbia since 2015.

Reid Robison, MD MBA is co-founder at Cedar Psychiatry, and serves as Medical Director of Center for Change, a top Eating Disorder program.

Shelby Hartman is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of DoubleBlind, a biannual print magazine and digital media company at the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelic movement.

Del Joly former business development for Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF).

This year’s Summit will cater to thousands of virtual attendees as well as a smaller group of live guests hosted by our international hubs, which will be live streaming from their host cities. We are excited to launch a cutting edge event that integrates Covid-safe yet intimate in-person networking alongside a virtual summit reaching thousands across the global psychedelic community.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.psytech.biz

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.

“The PsyTech Summit 2020 focuses on what the near future may hold for psychedelic science, business, and reform given the impact of COVID-19,” said Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan. Mr. Kaplan continued, “While this year’s conference looks a little different, the virtual format still provides a great forum for bringing together members of our exceptional network of professionals from the global psychedelic community. This is a first of a kind event that integrates Covid-safe yet intimate in-person networking alongside a virtual summit.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

