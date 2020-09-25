New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Production Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959795/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Production Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Scale Inhibitors Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Scale Inhibitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$310.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$378.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$969.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Baker Hughes, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Production Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Production Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Production Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Production Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Demulsifiers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Demulsifiers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Demulsifiers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Biocides (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Biocides (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Biocides (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Scavengers (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Scavengers (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Scavengers (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Surfactants (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Surfactants (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Surfactants (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Onshore (Oilfield Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Onshore (Oilfield Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Onshore (Oilfield Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Offshore (Oilfield Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Offshore (Oilfield Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Offshore (Oilfield Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Production Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Production Chemicals Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Production Chemicals Market in the United States by

Oilfield Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Production Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Oilfield Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Production Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Oilfield Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Production Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Production Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Production Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Production Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Production Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Production Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Production Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Production Chemicals Market by Oilfield Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Production Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Production Chemicals Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Production Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Production Chemicals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Production Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Production Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Oilfield Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Production Chemicals Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Production Chemicals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Production Chemicals Market in France by Oilfield

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: French Production Chemicals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Production Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Production Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Production Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Production Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Production Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Production Chemicals Market by Oilfield Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Production Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Production Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Production Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Production Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Production Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Production Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Production Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Oilfield Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Production Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Oilfield Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Production Chemicals Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Production Chemicals Market in Russia by Oilfield

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Oilfield Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Production Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Production Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Production Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Oilfield Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Production Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Production Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Production Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Production Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Oilfield Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Production Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Oilfield Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Production Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Production Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Production Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Production Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Production

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Production

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Production Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Production Chemicals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Production Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Production Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Production Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Production Chemicals Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Production Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Production Chemicals Marketby

Oilfield Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Production Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Production Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Production Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Oilfield Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Production Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Production Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Production Chemicals Market in Brazil by Oilfield

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Production Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Production Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Production Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Production Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Production Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Production Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Production Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America

by Oilfield Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Production Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Production Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Production Chemicals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Production Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Production Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Production Chemicals Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Production Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Production Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Production Chemicals Historic

Marketby Oilfield Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Production Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Oilfield Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Production Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Production Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Market for Production Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Production Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Production Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Production Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Production Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Oilfield Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Production Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Production Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Production Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Oilfield Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Production Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Production Chemicals Market by

Oilfield Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Production Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Production Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Production Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Production Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Production Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Production Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Production Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Production Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Production Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Oilfield Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Production Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Production Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Production Chemicals Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Production Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oilfield Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Production Chemicals Market in Africa by Oilfield

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Production Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Oilfield Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

