ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noted for his distinctive voice, Eric B. Bell, an emerging voiceover artist with unique depth and range, has been selected to provide the narration for the upcoming documentary trailer about the African American experience “What About Me.” Produced by 5J Entertainment, “What About Me” serves as a catalyst for African American men to share their stories and conversations while preparing a roadmap and trailblazing a path for the young men following in their footsteps.

“I am honored and proud to have lent my voice to this necessary and timely documentary,” Bell said. “The portrayal of black men in America, by mainstream media, has often placed us in a box as athletes, entertainers or criminals. This candid film is thought provoking and casts a bright light on black men who don’t fit in a box and highlights our greatness and importance – past, present and future.”

A trailer of the “What About Me” documentary can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/xYCuCrj5PMA

Bell’s voiceover credits include educational commercials, such as for Stillman College, and film narrations. His professional talents include improvisation, commercials and promotions, and script analysis. Before being a voiceover artist, Bell worked in several senior executive positions for large corporate brands with a focus on education. He is currently the Area Vice President for The Princeton Review/Tutor.com where he oversees K-12 Programs. His voiceover style focuses on the human qualities that connect people, and his relatability is largely credited to his earlier career as a middle school math and science teacher.

Bell was born and raised in San Diego, CA. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, where he was a student-athlete on the Track & Field team, and earned an MBA from Georgia State University.

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a1d8a2-9c1e-4d28-9e12-f44e53e56683