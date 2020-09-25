Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-10-02

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2028-05-121060
SE00094963670.75 %1,500 +/- 500
﻿2029-11-12
1061
SE00112819220.75 %1,500 +/- 500

Settlement date 2020-10-06

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 2, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 500 million in issue SGB 1060 and 1 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON OCT 2, 2020.

 

