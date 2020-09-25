Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-09-29

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-012206SE00092694180.25 %1,100 +/- 250
2023-11-132311SE00109482401.00 %1,100 +/- 250
2025-05-12
2505
SE0011414010
1.00 %
1,100 +/- 250
2026-11-12
2611
SE0012569572
1.00 %
1,100 +/- 250

Maximum volume 4 310 million in total


Settlement date 2020-10-01

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on SEP 29, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 100 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON SEP 29, 2020     


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se