Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-10-01

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-09-20
5533
SE00104427311.25 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-12-01
578
SE00026959244.25 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-06-011587SE00104413031.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-12-20193SE00110896221.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-12-202312SE00111164741.00 %300 +/- 150
2023-09-20516SE00091903901.25 %600 +/- 250
2023-06-21144SE00111674281.00 %600 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-10-05

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 1, 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:  

1,000 SEK million in issue 5533

1,000 SEK million in issue 578

1,000 SEK million in issue 1587

1,000 SEK million in issue 193

300 SEK million in issue 2312

600 SEK million in issue 516

600 SEK million in issue 144


Maximum volume 5.5 billion SEK in total


Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON OCT 1, 2020.

 

