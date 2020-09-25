TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc.(“i3 Interactive” or (the “Company”) (CSE:BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is pleased to report that “BLITZPOKER”, the Indian poker brand presently known as FTR Poker, and which the Company is in the midst of acquiring interests in pursuant to the terms outlined in the previously announced press release on August 10, 2020, is participating in the ongoing cricket carnival in India, alongside its partner Dan Bilzerian (“Bilzerian”). BLITZPOKER, Bilzerian’s official poker room, has joined hands with renowned Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik to launch the Blitz Premier League (“BPL”). Dinesh Karthik, the face of BPL, is an ace wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team and the current captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004 and went on to become the highest scorer for Team India in the 2007 England Test series, helping India to win the Test series in England after 21 years.



Aimed at blending the love for poker with cricket to build an unparalleled excitement among Indian fans, BPL, an online poker tournament, commenced on September 21st, 2020. The 45-day event will witness a roll out of exciting tourneys and giveaways worth INR 50 Lacs for both new and existing BLITZPOKER players. BPL is organized by BLITZPOKER to welcome new players from across India. Interestingly, online gaming is receiving an overwhelming response from tier-II cities, contrary to popular belief that it is only a metropolitan phenomenon. The key driver of the market volume is the proliferation of low-cost smartphones amongst both urban and rural populations.

Blitz Premier League, aka, BPL, will host daily BPL Striker tournaments worth INR 75,000 prize pool. Players can participate in the tournament with a buy-in (investment) of only INR 110.

Commenting on their partnership with Dinesh Karthik, internet royalty Dan Bilzerian said, “It is absolutely thrilling to have a cricketer of Dinesh Karthik’s caliber join our ranks for this upcoming tournament. I would like to welcome him to the party and we are quite excited about this collaboration. I would also like to wish him the best for all his upcoming matches as he leads his team. Mr. Karthik personifies the hard work and dedication needed to master the game of poker.” Further commenting on the tournament, Bilzerian said, “Blitz Premier League is our way of celebrating India’s passion for cricket while also celebrating the game of skill, i.e. poker. We look forward to, once again, witnessing the passion and love for the game of poker that we’ve come to expect from the Indian poker community.”

Talking about his association with Blitz Premier League, Dinesh Karthik said, “Like cricket, poker requires a particular set of skills. These skills require a lot of dedication, hard work and practice to master. Blitz Premier League is a unique online poker tournament which will definitely excite the poker fans. My partnership with BLITZPOKER is my way of extending my support towards the game, and my respect for the players.”

All new members joining during this period will also stand to benefit from exciting offers on their first deposits. New users on the app will get a free ticket to the INR 75K GTD daily BPL Striker tournament. Participants can register for the Blitz Premier League on www.blitzpoker.com, and the format of the game will be Texas Hold’em.

Key highlights of the Blitz Premier League:

Blitz Premier League offers giveaways and tournaments worth INR 50 Lacs.

The Series will feature an INR 75,000 daily prize pool tournament BPL Striker starting from 21 st September 2020.

September 2020. During the Blitz Premier League, new users who sign up on BLITZPOKER.COM will get a free ticket to the 75K GTD daily BPL Striker Tournament

5 lucky winners will get free merchandise every day from the BLITZPOKER team.

Blitz Premier League also includes BPL Bonanza wherein players get a chance to win endless merchandise, claim amazing deposit offers and an exciting deal for all new sign-ups during this cricket season.

Blitz Premier League will run every night at 8:30PM IST on the BLITZPOKER platform. To know more about the terms and conditions of the Blitz Premier League, please visit www.blitzpoker.com and follow @blitzpokerofficial on Instagram.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company’s plans with respect to expected various give-away prizes and offers to new members participating in the BPL. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the United States and India; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks, risk of litigation, and the Company’s ability to provide certain giveaway prizes and offers.