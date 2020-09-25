New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Sensor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Printed Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printed Touch Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Printed Sensor market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Printed Sensor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Printed Gas Sensors Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020
In the global Printed Gas Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printed Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Biosensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Printed Biosensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Biosensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Touch
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Printed Touch Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Touch Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Gas
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Printed Gas Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Gas Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Humidity
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Printed Humidity Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Humidity
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Image
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Printed Image Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Image Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Printed
Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Building
Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Building Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Automation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Smart Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Printed Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Application -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed
Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors
and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Printed Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed
Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors
and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed
Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors
and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed
Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors
and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed
Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed
Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed
Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Application -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,
Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity
Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed
Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors
and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed
Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed
Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed
Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed
Sensor by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors,
Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image
Sensors and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas
Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and
Other Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed
Sensor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,
Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other
Printed Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed
Sensor by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental
Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed
Sensor by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,
Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: