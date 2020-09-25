New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Sensor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Printed Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printed Touch Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Printed Sensor market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Printed Sensor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Printed Gas Sensors Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020



In the global Printed Gas Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canatu Oy

GSI Technology, Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

ISORG

KWJ Engineering, Inc.

Mc10, Inc.

Peratech Holdco Ltd.

PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG

PST Sensors (Pty) Ltd.

Tekscan, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printed Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Biosensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Printed Biosensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Biosensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Touch

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Printed Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Gas

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Printed Gas Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Gas Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Humidity

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Printed Humidity Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Humidity

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Image

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Printed Image Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Image Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Printed

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Building

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Building Automation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Automation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Smart Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Printed Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Application -

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed

Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors

and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Printed Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed

Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors

and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed

Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors

and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed

Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors

and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed

Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed

Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed

Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Application -

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Biosensors,

Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity

Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed

Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors

and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Printed Sensor by Type -

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed

Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors, Printed

Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other Printed

Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Printed Sensor

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printed Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed

Sensor by Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors,

Printed Gas Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image

Sensors and Other Printed Sensor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Type - Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas

Sensors, Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and

Other Printed Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed

Sensor by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printed Biosensors, Printed Touch Sensors, Printed Gas Sensors,

Printed Humidity Sensors, Printed Image Sensors and Other

Printed Sensor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed

Sensor by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Environmental Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed Sensor by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental

Monitoring, Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed

Sensor by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring,

Building Automation, Smart Packaging and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959783/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001